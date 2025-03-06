"Warrior" Josef Newgarden eyeing a "miracle" to win his third IndyCar championship in 2025

Josef Newgarden has etched his name in the history books due to his two IndyCar championships and back-to-back victories at the Indy 500. He won his last championship in 2019. Nevertheless, the Team Penske driver hasn't scaled back his efforts as he enters every weekend with a warrior mindset.

Ad

Newgarden started 10th for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. Nonetheless, his subpar qualifying was turned into a great raceday, as he finished third when the chequered flag fell.

The 34-year-old's warrior mentality has enabled him to not give up even in situations of despair. Reflecting on how he fights till the very end, Newgarden said that any miracle can change the trajectory of the championship, which could help him win his third title that has eluded him for long. He said (via FOX Sports):

Ad

Trending

"You don't really let go of the championship until it's really mathematically over, I probably held on to that until Portland, which is late. That's very, very late, but you just don't know what's going to happen. You're always hoping for a potential miracle. You want to create a miracle.

"So all through (last) season, I could feel the things slipping away. I didn't let go of it until it was mathematically done. And I think you've got to carry that attitude in this sport. I wake up every day trying to figure out how to do better … how to be a warrior when I step into the car and deliver the best result for my team."

Ad

After an impressive showing at St. Petersburg, a track that Josef Newgarden has often gone well around, the 34-year-old will like to continue his strong, solid results into the next race weekend.

Josef Newgarden sets his eyes on the next IndyCar race

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

While the St. Petersburg Grand Prix was a success for Newgarden, he had to fend off multiple issues. The double champion had a fueling problem mid-race that prevented him from mounting a charge for the win. Moreover, he was overtaken on the final lap by Scott Dixon for second place on the podium.

Ad

Regardless of the setbacks, Josef Newgarden looked at the positives from the race and is excited for the next race weekend at the Thermal Club, tweeting:

"Back in @PPG colors with a 3rd place for round 1. This 2Team was looking good on track, already excited for round 2. Next, Thermal."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Josef Newgarden is on the brink of creating history. The Team Penske driver could become the first driver to complete a three-peat at the Indy 500.

The two-time Indy 500 winner's previous victories came with last-lap passes, and he would like for some "miracle" to aid him in creating history on May 25 for the 109th Indianapolis 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback