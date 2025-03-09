Watch: 3 activities for fans during an IndyCar race, ft. Autograph sessions with the likes of Arrow McLaren stars

The IndyCar season is officially underway, and the St. Petersburg Grand Prix delivered a thrilling spectacle for fans after the sport’s six-month break. The 2025 season kicked off with a unique buzz, offering high-octane racing and a variety of special activities to enhance the fan experience throughout race weekends.

Traditionally, attending a race usually meant watching favorite teams and drivers compete on the track. However, IndyCar is taking fan engagement to the next level in 2025, ensuring spectators are fully immersed in the racing experience—something that was on full display at the season opener in Florida.

In a video shared on Instagram by IndyCar on March 8, the American open-wheel racing series organizers treated fans present at the St. Pete event to what can be dubbed the ultimate fan experience.

Fans were afforded the unique opportunity to connect with their favorite drivers through dedicated autograph sessions during the race weekend.

At the Florida race, attendees had two chances to collect autographs—one on Friday and another after Saturday’s qualifying session—giving them the perfect opportunity to meet the stars of the sport up close.

Several drivers, including those from Arrow McLaren, went the extra mile by signing plush toys and various memorabilia brought by enthusiastic fans, hence making the experience even more special.

Another exciting activity which fans engaged in during the St. Petersburg Grand Prix weekend was the stroll through the paddock. This up-close experience allowed fans to see their favorite team’s car firsthand and witness how it is transported to the team garage.

This casual walk through the paddock provides a behind-the-scenes look at how teams prepare for race weekends and how their cars are assembled. For fans interested in the engineering and aerodynamics of racing cars, this experience added a unique and captivating dimension to their race weekend, making it even more memorable.

However, among the many activities fans enjoyed during a race weekend, one that truly stood out was the chance to take photos and engage in conversations with the drivers.

For fans of particular drivers—such as Pato O’Ward— these moments were especially cherished. Throughout the St. Petersburg Grand Prix weekend, several drivers, including Santino Ferrucci and Alex Palou, took time to interact with fans ahead of the main race.

In addition to these driver interactions, other exciting activities such as fan parties and concerts added to the race weekend experience. The upcoming Thermal Club Grand Prix in California is expected to elevate this ultimate fan experience even further.

Palou thanks Chip Ganassi Racing after St. Pete IndyCar race

Alex Palou expressed gratitude to the Chip Ganassi team following his triumph at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The Barcelona-born driver had qualified for the main race in eighth place, but a well-orchestrated strategy, coupled with timely executed pit stops from his team saw Palou surge through the grid to clinch first place.

The race victory was Palou’s first IndyCar race win since the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey in June 2024, and the 27-year-old did not fail to acknowledge the efforts of his team in securing the win.

Speaking to Fox Sports reporter Jamie Little after the race, the former Dale Coyne driver stated:

“What an amazing job by everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing… It’s huge. I’m super happy. Honestly, we’ve been working really, really hard. It’s been a place that we’ve struggled a lot in the past, especially me personally, so to start with a win in the 2025 season, it’s amazing,” Palou said.

The Spanish driver is chasing his fourth IndyCar title and will be eyeing a race victory at the Thermal Club Grand Prix in California.

