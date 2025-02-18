WATCH: AJ Foyt Racing unveil their 2025 IndyCar liveries

IndyCar outfit AJ Foyt Racing recently revealed their liveries for the 2025 season. Founded in 1965, AJFR remains one of the oldest teams on the grid.

With the 2025 IndyCar campaign approaching fast, teams and drivers are preparing hard for a brand new season of open-wheel racing. Ahead of the campaign, many teams, including the likes of Chip Ganassi Racing, Andretti Global, Juncos Hollinger Racing, Meyer Shank Racing and others, have revealed their official liveries for the season.

A new addition to the list is AJ Foyt Racing. Owned by IndyCar icon and seven-time IndyCar champion AJ Foyt, the team's No. 14 car is set to boast a visually distinct livery that features a combination of red front wing, black side pods, and a rear section blending both colors. While a similar pattern is maintained in the team's other entry (No. 4), it'll feature white sidepods and roof instead of black.

Beyond the livery update, AJ Foyt Racing has undergone notable personnel and driver changes ahead of the 2025 season. The team parted ways with Sting Ray Robb, who has now joined Juncos Hollinger Racing. In his place, they have brought in talented young driver David Malukas. Malukas, who has previously impressed in his IndyCar stints, is expected to bring fresh energy to the team and capitalize on the technical alliance with Team Penske.

The engineering department also experienced a shuffle. James Schnabel, who was assigned to Santino Ferrucci under the Penske-Foyt technical alliance last season, has now been reassigned to Malukas. Meanwhile, Armbrester, who engineered Robb’s car last season, will now work with Ferrucci.

Additionally, veteran chief mechanic Didier Francesia has stepped away from his role on the No. 14 car. To fill his place, the team has recruited Steve McKenzie from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci reflects on alliance with Team Penske

AJ Foyt Racing driver Santino Ferrucci recently expressed optimism about the upcoming season and praised the continued partnership between AJFR and Team Penske. The two teams had entered a collaborative partnership in 2024.

Speaking to INDYCAR Radio, Ferrucci highlighted the benefits of working alongside one of the sport’s most successful teams.

"Having that continuity of the team, coming back for our second year... the engineering staff is incredible this past season and it's really good this season too. Working with Penske also had a big help, a big upper hand at things," Santino Ferrucci said.

Ferrucci further elaborated on how the collaboration helped AJ Foyt Racing improve its performance towards the end of last season. He added:

"Working with their setups and their drivers and having some of their tools in our back pocket was a big deal, and everything just came together, especially in the end of the season. We start to get on a roll with 2 Top Fives and almost another one in Nashville."

Santino Ferrucci had finished the 2024 season at 9th postion.

