WATCH: Alex Palou takes over IndyGP lead with sensational move on Graham Rahal

Alex Palou once again reminded the IndyCar grid why he is the champion, with his brilliant overtake on Graham Rahal at the Sonsio Grand Prix. The 28-year-old completed a bold and brilliant pass on the veteran driver to take the lead on lap 59 of the race.

Ad

The Chip Ganassi driver, who is known for his smooth and exquisite racecraft, made the pass on the 36-year-old during his second stint of the race. As captured in a video shared to X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar, the Barcelona-born racer caught Rahal off guard with a masterful display of late braking into the heavy braking zone at Turn Seven, before making a smooth lunge heading into Turn Eight of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rahal appeared to be defending the inside line before Palou committed to the outside, pulling off the textbook switchback to pass the six-time Grand Prix winner. The move proved decisive for Alex Palou, as not only did he recover the lead he lost at the first turn of the first lap, but it also impacted his subsequent pit strategies and ensured that he controlled the pace up front to clinch the race victory.

Ad

The win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was Alex Palou’s third in a row at the circuit and his fourth in the opening five races of the 2025 season. The former Dale Coyne Racing rookie is now on track for one of the most dominant starts to an IndyCar season in history, with his eyes now firmly set on another win at the next race on the calendar — the Indy 500.

Alex Palou reacts after winning the Sonsio Grand Prix

Alex Palou has reacted following his victory at the Sonsio Grand Prix. The Chip Ganassi star pulled off a lead of over five seconds over second-place Pato O’Ward to clinch his fourth race win of the current campaign.

Ad

The Barcelona-born driver, who was visibly pleased with how his race had unfolded, was quick to credit his team for their role in his success. Speaking during the post-race interview via IndyCar on X with pit lane reporter Jack Harvey, he stated:

“Thank you. Yeah, I mean, I cannot describe the amazing season we’ve had so far. I mean, I owe everything to the team—Chip Ganassi Racing, my teammates, and everybody working behind the scenes to make me look so fast on track. So yeah, it's amazing. (0:02 onwards)

Ad

It's unbelievable. Hopefully, we can stay here again in a couple of weeks for the biggest race of the year. And yeah, I cannot say anything else, just thank you,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Palou and his Chip Ganassi pit crew have been largely flawless throughout the 2025 season so far. The Indiana-based team, alongside its driver, will now shift focus to continuing its brilliant form at the upcoming Indy 500.

This year’s Brickyard event holds particular significance for Palou and his team, as despite boasting three IndyCar Drivers’ Championships, he is still without a victory at the IMS oval.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.