WATCH: Andretti drivers Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson, and Kyle Kirkwood answer social media star Daniel Mac’s questions

The Andretti Global team recently uploaded a video of their drivers Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson, and Kyle Kirkwood answering some questions on their Instagram page. The video featured Daniel Mac, a social media star.

Daniel Mac is a social media personality who collaborates with various actors, musicians, and athletes for videos where he asks the individuals what they do for a living. He has around 2.8M followers on Instagram. The social media personality was recently in the Andretti paddock ahead of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Daniel Mac, in collaboration with the Andretti Global team, recently uploaded a video of their drivers answering a few questions. The video was captioned:

"Andretti Fishing Team Coming Soon ?🐟 @Andrettiindy @IndyCar"

Mac asked Colton Herta his famous question of ' what do you do for a living?' to which Herta responded by pointing out his #26 Gainbridge Andretti Global car. He also spoke about his favorite car.

Later in the video, Mac met up with Marcus Ericcson, and he asked him what he would do for a living if he weren't a driver. The Swedish driver replied that he would be an Ice Hockey player. Ericsson was then asked about his dream car. Lastly, Daniel Mac met up with Kyle Kirkwood and asked him his favourite fish.

The Fishers, Indiana-based team's season is off to a decent start, as all three of their drivers have managed to finish in the top 10 of at least 2 out of their 3 races. The team also had a great 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix Long Beach weekend as they managed to secure a front row lockout with Kirkwood and Herta in 1st and 2nd respectively, and finished the race with a win for Kyle Kirkwood.

Kirkwood is currently in second place in the drivers championship, 34 points behind leader Alex Palou. The team and their drivers will be looking forward to improving at the upcoming Barber Motorsports Park Grand Prix, scheduled to take place on May 4.

Andretti Global driver speaks out against 'unsportsmanlike' behaviour by IndyCar rivals during the Indy 500 open test

The Indianapolis open test, which took place from April 23-24, has recently wrapped up. All of the drivers took part in the various sessions held over the two days. However, some drivers struggled to get a clear lap, and the Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood spoke up about the incident.

Kirkwood called out drivers for getting on the track when the other drivers tried to simulate their qualifying lap to get the required data for the actual qualifying session which will be held later in the month. During the press conference, when asked if he was able to simulate his non tow run, he called out the 'unsportsmanlike' behavior of the rival drivers.

“Yeah, I mean, sometimes we don't know what people are thinking out there, if I'm being honest. Cars go out. There's no cars on track. There goes one guy right in front of the next.”

“Some people aren't thinking. I don't know if they do it on purpose or they generally don't know. It can get very annoying. We actually had clean runs. Watching it out there, doesn't seem very sportsmanlike,” Kirkwood added.

A clear track allows he teams to get a better judgement and clear data of optimal level of wings for qualifying.

