WATCH: Andretti Global unveils 2025 IndyCar challengers with goosebump-inducing tribute to their drivers 

Andretti Global has given IndyCar fans their first taste of the 2025 season. On Monday (February 3), the team unveiled its 2025 IndyCar challengers for its three drivers, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, and Marcus Ericsson.

In a video shared on their social media platforms including X, Andretti Global honored its past drivers before showing the stunning new liveries for this season. The caption to their post read:

"The wait is over. Presenting our 2025 @IndyCar challengers"

The start of the video included iconic clips of their former drivers celebrating the key milestones in their IndyCar career with the team. The first clip was of the late Dan Wheldon winning his first Indy 500 in 2005 with Andretti Green Racing (Andretti Global's first branding after Michael Andretti bought a stake in the team).

The following clip was that of Dario Franchitti winning his first IndyCar championship with Andretti Green Racing in 2007. The Scottish driver went on to win three more with Chip Ganassi Racing between 2009 and 2011. The third clip showed Takuma Sato winning the 2017 Indy 500 with Andretti Autosport (the team's next rebranding). The Japanese driver claimed his second victory at the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" in 2020 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

All three drivers achieved their first big milestones - be it an Indy 500 victory or a championship with some version of the now-rebranded Andretti Global before repeating it with other IndyCar teams.

The video then moved on to showcase their new 2025 challengers one by one as the glorious commentary and videos of their drivers achieving their first victories played over it. Marcus Ericsson is the only Andretti driver who hasn't won a race with the team. So when unveiling his No. 28 car, they went with the audio/video of his winning the 2022 Indy 500 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Ericsson's car underwent the maximum change, going from a blue and green livery to a striking red and black livery to welcome his new sponsor, Bryant. Kyle Kirkwood's No. 27 car also witnessed a significant change in color patterns- from pink to white and red to honor his sponsorship with Chili's for the season opener at St. Petersburg on March 2.

Colton Herta's No. 5 Honda stuck with the yellow and black paint scheme. The yellow, however, was made more prominent and a swathe of white covered the nose of his car.

How did Andretti Global fare in its first IndyCar test in 2025?

All three Andretti Global drivers took part in a private six-driver IndyCar test at the Thermal Club. Marcus Ericsson emerged as the fastest driver with an unofficial time of 1 minute 40.136 seconds in 60 laps. Teammate Kyle Kirkwood slotted in second, just 8-hundredths behind him.

Colton Herta, however, didn't possess the same pace. He finished the day in 5th place, behind his teammates and the driver pairing of IndyCar's newest team, PREMA Racing.

After the test sessions, Ericsson revealed that the team had made considerable progress on the circuit which he struggled with last year.

"Last time we were out here in Thermal, we felt like it wasn’t maybe our strongest track or weekend. So it’s good to come back here and work through some stuff. We had a good program trying different things on the three different cars, and I think we learned a bunch that should help us when we come back here in March," he said [via RACER].

Andretti Global heads into the 2025 IndyCar season with Colton Herta as its main championship contender. He finished runner-up to Alex Palou in the 2024 season and is one of the favorites to overthrow the defending champion.

