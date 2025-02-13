WATCH: Arrow McLaren announce 2025 IndyCar challenger reveal date

The much-anticipated 2025 IndyCar season is just around the corner (2nd March). Ahead of the opener, participating teams have started launching their respective liveries. Likewise, the Indianapolis-based Arrow McLaren has revealed the launch date of their car.

Arrow McLaren had a productive IndyCar campaign in 2024. Mexican driver Pato O'Ward was their star as he finished fifth in the drivers' championship with 460 points.

Going into the 2025 season, the hopes are high within the team and they have decided to launch their car on the 27th of February. The Tony Kanaan-led team recently made their launch date known via their various social handles.

For the upcoming campaign, the 25-year-old will be joined by Nolan Seigel and Christian Lundgaard at Arrow McLaren. Moreover, NASCAR legend Kyle Larson will also compete for the outfit at the Indy 500 in a bid to fulfill his second attempt at "The Double" this year.

Pato O'Ward has 'no idea' about Arrow McLaren's 2025 car

While Arrow McLaren has revealed the date for the launch of its 2025 car, a few back Pato O'Ward was asked to talk about the same. In that moment, the 25-year-insisted that he had no idea regarding the challenger. In line with this, he had the following to add during the pre-season drivers' press conference.

"So, I know you love me giving you headlines but I have not seen anything. I've not talked to anybody about it because I've been pretty much overseas a lot of this time but, I know there is a dinner somewhat soon, a couple of drivers are going to get together with some of the leadership that hasn't had a chance to share with them, one of them being me. And I'm assuming I'll hear more about it, but I've no idea like, what it looks like, how heavy it is, how much power it's gonna have," O'Ward said [3:28 onwards].

O'Ward further had the following to say:

"I haven't seen anything, but I hope that it's just as good as Jay and you know everybody tells like we wanna be. Low, fat, loud, like just bada**."

Pato O'Ward has been competing in the highest-class open-wheel racing in America since the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma. His first win in the sport came at the 2021 XPEL 375 (Texas).

In the 2024 season, he was able to amass three Grand Prix wins alongside six top-fives and 10 top-ten finishes. Moreover, he missed out on fourth place in the standings by a margin of only 38 points.

Keeping in view the upward trajectory of O'Ward, several eyes will be on him from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg onwards. Arrow McLaren will also be banking on his skills behind the wheel of the 2025 challenger.

