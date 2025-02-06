The 2025 IndyCar season is fast approaching, and the Chip Ganassi Racing team has unveiled the car that will be piloted by their ace driver Scott Dixon. The 44-year-old has a wealth of experience when it comes to driving in the highest class of open-wheel racing in the United States of America.

The Indianapolis, Indiana-based outfit is one of the major teams on the IndyCar grid. The team always manages to draw immense interest from their fans, and in line with this, Chip Ganassi Racing recently put up Scott Dixon's 2025 car on their various social handles.

In an attempt to connect with their followers, via their X handle, Chip Ganassi Racing released a stunning video to reveal the car of the New Zealander. Moreover, they captioned it as:

"The 2025 No. 9 @PNCBank Honda."

Dixon made his debut in the IndyCar series in 2003 and is the winningest active driver. The Kiwi is the longest-tenured driver in the history of the team. Dixon has amassed an impressive six driver's world championships and is also the 2008 Indianapolis 2008 winner.

Chip Ganassi Racing revealed Alex Palou's 2025 car ahead of Scott Dixon

While IndyCar fans got their eyes on Scott Dixon's 2025 car on February 5 (Wednesday), Chip Ganassi Racing revealed the 2024 champion Alex Palou's car a few days back. Palou runs the number 10 in IndyCar in comparison to Dixon's 9.

The outfit revealed the car in numerous ways to garner the attention of their fans. One of the methods which they resorted to was posting stunning pictures of the number 10 car on their social handles.

The hype is steadily building ahead of the first 2025 IndyCar race on March 2. However, the 2024 champion is keeping his feet on the ground and is expecting a tough fight in the 17-race calendar.

He spoke about the same on his No. 10 DHL Honda's reveal. The Spanish driver also specifically shed light on potentially triumphing in the coveted Indianapolis 500 race.

"I’m looking forward to the 2025 season with the No. 10 DHL Honda team. The competition will be tough. We won the last championship with only two wins, so that shows how competitive it is in IndyCar. The goal is to try and repeat that, improve a bit, and try to win the Indianapolis 500." Palou said. (Via: Racer)

Just like Scott Dixon, Alex Palou is a huge name in IndyCar. Since making his debut in the sport in 2020 with Dale Coyne Racing, he has gone from strength to strength and has aggregated three driver's world championships (2021, 2023, and 2024).

The fans are likely to have their eyes peeled on Palou in the upcoming season, given he is going into the season as the reigning world champion.

