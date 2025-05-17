WATCH: Colton Herta's driver's cam footage shows spine-chilling Indy 500 qualifying crash

Colton Herta became the first driver to crash during the first day of qualifying for the Indy 500. The Andretti driver was the 14th driver to get out onto the track to put in his first run, but he suffered a huge crash when starting.

Herta is one of the most revered drivers on the IndyCar grid. He has won nine races and was the vice-champion last year. However, all statistics seem to cease when the biggest race of the season, i.e., the Indy 500, lurks around the corner.

He has not had great results at the Indy 500 in his seven attempts. He has only been able to salvage two top-10 finishes at the fabled race despite qualifying in the top ten on multiple occasions.

On the other hand, qualifying has been a better affair for Colton Herta as he has qualified second once for the race, back in 2021. But this time, even qualifying has not gone his way as the 25-year-old crashed his Andretti IndyCar after ending his warm-up lap.

IndyCar on FOX subsequently posted the footage from Herta's driver cam, displaying the scariness of the crash inside the cockpit:

The nine-time race winner was subsequently released from the medical center after a preliminary check-up and shared his disappointment:

"Terrible day for this to happen. No real signs leading up to it. That sucks, but I'm good... keep going."

The 26-year-old's massive crash left the No. 26 Andretti in a miserable condition, but the chassis and the safety devices fulfilled their duties of keeping Herta safe.

Over the years, multiple drivers have crashed at the Indy 500 race weekend, and Herta is no stranger to crashing out in the lead-up to the elusive race.

Scott Dixon shares his thoughts on Colton Herta's huge crash

Colton Herta at the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

This is not the first time that Colton Herta has crashed his IndyCar during the Indy 500 race weekend, as he previously crashed his car during Carb Day in 2022. However, in this instance, the nine-time race winner will have to bear the risk of not qualifying for the Indy 500.

Such incidents often happen when drivers push themselves to extract the full potential from their cars, but unintentionally, overstep the limit, and face the massive consequences. Six-time IndyCar champion and former Indy 500 winner, Scott Dixon, has faced such an incident previously in his career and shared his thoughts on Colton Herta's crash.

Moreover, the Kiwi's biggest concern was driver safety above all, as he said:

"Honestly, just glad everybody's ok. Marcus' crash was a pretty big one, and we just saw [Colton] Herta just glad that everybody has been getting out ok. Obviously, these are pretty big hits."

Herta will take part in Last Chance qualifying tomorrow as he can at most have a best start of 31st at the Indy 500.

