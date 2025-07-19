WATCH: Crazy scenes unfold at IndyCar Toronto after a hole was spotted in the middle of pitlane

Racing on street circuits can come with its subtle peculiarities, and the IndyCar Series was not spared from this during the Toronto Grand Prix weekend. The American open-wheel series experienced a rather unusual moment when a hole was spotted in the middle of the pit lane at the street circuit.As seen in a video shared on X by IndyCar on FOX, ahead of the commencement of the second practice session for the Canada street race, track engineers and marshals were seen trying to file out what appeared to be a piece of steel that had emerged from the hole in the pit lane.The hole, which was particularly close to David Malukas’s pit box, caused a slight delay to the session but was eventually patched up in time for the second practice to commence. It is worth noting that the unusual hole and the steel protruding from it weren’t the only incidents that marked the Toronto sessions ahead of the race.Several drivers, in the aftermath of the first practice session on Friday, had complained about the bumpy nature of the circuit, prompting the IndyCar organising body to lay new asphalt in specific areas of the road to facilitate better racing conditions.Despite the quick fix, the practice session still ended in an unorthodox manner, with Dale Coyne Racing rookie Jacob Abel crashing into the wall just moments before taking the chequered flag to mark the end of the session.Colton Herta claims second IndyCar pole of 2025 at Toronto Grand PrixWhile the Toronto street track came with a flurry of its peculiarities, it did little to deter several drivers from putting in impressive lap times during the event, as Colton Herta stormed to pole position during qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race. The Andretti Autosport driver clocked the fastest time of the session, 00:59.8320, to claim what was his second top spot start of the season.The 25-year-old, who endured a torrid outing last time out at the Iowa Speedway oval race, led the session ahead of championship leader Alex Palou. The Chip Ganassi driver recorded a fastest time of 01:00.1078 to secure second place. Meyer Shank Racing driver Marcus Armstrong clocked a time of 01:00.3535 to finish the qualifying in third.Veteran duo Will Power and Graham Rahal followed Armstrong on the qualifying sheet, with both drivers qualifying in fourth and fifth, respectively. Championship hopeful and four-time race winner Kyle Kirkwood finished sixth with a time of 01:04.5308.Colton Herta, who claimed victory during the 2024 edition of the Toronto race, will now aim to clinch another win when the flag goes green for the start of Sunday’s race. The California native has notably failed to clinch any race victory since the 2024 edition of the IndyCar Music City Grand Prix in Nashville.