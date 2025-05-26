Watch: Danica Patrick shares a moment with Marco Andretti's daughter after the Indy 500 race

Marco Andretti shared an adorable video of Danica Patrick playing with his daughter on his Instagram story on Monday. The former teammates were reunited in Indianapolis, as the two met again after the Indy 500 on Sunday.

Patrick and Andretti were teammates in the IndyCar series, driving for Andretti from 2007 until the former's exit from the series in 2011. The drivers did have a few tense moments back when they were teammates, but have seemingly become friendly over the years.

Patrick and Andretti were in Indianapolis for the 109th running of the Indy 500 on Sunday. While Patrick was part of the punditry team for FOX Sports, Andretti took part in his 20th Indy 500.

The two met after the conclusion of the historic event, and Andretti shared an adorable video of Patrick having a heartwarming moment with his baby girl named Miura.

Screen grab from Marco Andretti's Instagram/@marcoandretti

Andretti, along with his girlfriend Billie Jo Powers, announced the birth of their first baby girl in September 2024. Prior to this, the American was married to model Marta Krupa from 2017 to 2021.

Andretti had a horrible outing in Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as it ended on the very first green lap, following a crash with Jack Harvey. The driver had started the race in a lowly 29th position anyway, and became the second retiree of the day, after Scott McLaughlin, who crashed on the pace lap.

Danica Patrick shares post post-Indy 500 selfie with Marco Andretti

Danica Patrick with FOX at the 109th Running Of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick shared a photograph with her former IndyCar teammate, Marco Andretti, as the two caught up after the Indy 500. The 43-year-old shared multiple glimpses from her punditry stint with FOX Sports for the historic event.

Patrick shared a selfie with Andretti on Instagram.

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story/@danicapatrick

Patrick also shared a series of images from Sunday, one of which featured members of the FOX Sports broadcasting team, including lead commentator Will Buxton.

Screen grab from Patrick's Instagram story/@danicapatrick

Patrick has previously made history at the IMS, having set multiple records at the Indy 500. She was named Rookie of the Year for the event in 2005, when she finished fourth, and became the first woman ever to lead laps during the iconic race.

Danica Patrick also set the record for the best finish by a woman in the Indy 500 in 2009 (3rd), simultaneously becoming the first woman to finish on the podium of the race.

