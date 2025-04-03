WATCH: First look of Kyle Larson jumping into his Arrow McLaren car

2021 NASCAR Cup Series winner, Kyle Larson, will once again compete in an Arrow McLaren at the Indy 500 (competed in 2024 as well). In line with this, the team has taken to social media to share Larson's first steps into his 2025 challenger for the mega event.

The 2025 Indy 500 will take place at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25. Arrow McLaren, via its X handle, has come up with the following post:

In the 2024 edition of the Indy 500, Kyle Larson's entry into the event was made possible through a partnership between Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren (the same is the case for 2025).

Moreover, in the challenging 200-lap race, Larson was able to give a good account of himself as he finished his outing in a respectable 18th position (behind Ed Carpenter) in an overall field of 33 entries. He drove the #17 Dallara-Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson believes he can 'win' the 2025 Indy 500

While Arrow McLaren has released the video of Kyle Larson stepping into his 2025 Indy 500 car, the latter also recently talked about his May adventure. The 32-year-old is not only competing in the Indy 500 (May 25), but he will also compete in the NASCAR Cup Series's Coca-Cola 600 just a few hours (May 26) after the Indy event.

It is an uphill task looking at it from the outside, but Larson genuinely believes that he can triumph in both events. He said (via Arrow McLaren):

"I really enjoyed the month of May in Indy and racing with Arrow McLaren, but I was really disappointed with missing the Coca-Cola 600 with the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team. I appreciate the second opportunity because we have unfinished business. I really want to complete all 1100 miles, and I think we have the opportunity to battle for the win in both events."

Larson is excited about next month's challenge, and just like him, Zak Brown (Arrow McLaren chairman) is also looking forward to partnering with him.

"Kyle showed us all what he was capable of this past May, and given a second chance with better weather conditions, I think we’ll all be excited to see him fight for a win at the Indy 500 and then another one in Charlotte," Brown said (via Arrow McLaren).

Kyle Larson is a legend of stock car racing. He has so far competed in a total of 505 races in the NASCAR's Cup Series (372), Xfinity Series (117) and the Craftsman Truck Series (16).

As mentioned earlier, he ended his 2025 Indy 500 outing in 18th place, and considering that, it will be fascinating to see how he will perform at this year's event in the open-wheel event.

