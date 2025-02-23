WATCH: FOX unveils new IndyCar promo for the 2025 season opener at St. Petersburg

The much-awaited 2025 IndyCar season is just a few days away and will kick off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2nd. Ahead of the event, IndyCar has come up with an exciting teaser for the race.

Via their official YouTube page on February 22, IndyCar released a video that talks about the upcoming St. Petersburg race. The following was said in the short but crisp 16-second clip.

"March 2nd, on FOX, the 2025 IndyCar season gets underway on the streets of St. Petersburg, the road to the Indy 500 begins on March 2nd on FOX, welcome to the fastest racing on earth."

The 2024 edition of the race was won by Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, who triumphed in the event under controversial circumstances as Team Penske's Josef Newgarden was the one who crossed the chequered flag in P1.

The veteran driver was disqualified from his original finishing position because of push-to-pass violations on his No. 2 Team Penske car. Will Power secured second place, while Andretti Global's Colton Herta finished P3 in the St. Petersburg race.

Will Power eyeing 'five more years' in IndyCar

While the highest class of open-wheel racing in America has released a stellar promotional video for St. Petersburg, veteran driver Will Power has no thoughts of hanging up his boots anytime soon. Following his pole position in the recent Sebring International Raceway pre-season test, he asserted that he wants to continue for a few more years.

The 43-year-old even came up with a specific number and said (via indycar.com):

"I think I could be absolutely competitive for another five years if I wanted." Power said.

Moreover, during last month’s preseason Content Days in Indianapolis, he was asked about his contract that runs out at the end of 2025 with Team Penske. In response, he said:

"I don’t want to think about anything but driving. Maybe I should have had a manager a long time ago. I think it's just generally now every driver has one, (to) focus on what they do. Honestly, the way I performed last year, if you did the same this year – winning three races in a season in INDYCAR now is very, very difficult. The champion only won two (races), I believe. (Winning three races) is difficult to do, and if you're doing that, you probably should be driving in that series. You deserve a seat."

Will Power has been competing in the sport since the 2008 Gainsco Auto Insurance Indy 300 (Homestead). He has so far competed in a whopping 272 races and has managed 42 wins, alongside his two world championships.

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, quite a few top divers (including Power) will be in the limelight during the St. Petersburg race weekend.

