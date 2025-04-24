WATCH: Indy 500 defending winner Josef Newgarden kicks start his 2025 practice session

Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden kicked off preparations for his title defense as he hit the track ahead of the commencement of the 2025 edition of the event. The 34-year-old boasts victories at the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ in consecutive seasons (2023, 2024).

Ad

The Team Penske driver returned to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit to roll out his first practice sessions ahead of the 109th running of the Indy 500. Fresh off dominant showings in recent editions of the racing showpiece, the Nashville-born driver wasted little time reacquainting himself with the oval circuit as he began his round of laps.

As seen in a joint video shared on Instagram by IndyCar on FOX and journalist Bob Pockrass, Newgarden was suited up in his racing gear and stepping into his #2 car, with which he secured back-to-back wins at the iconic event. The video was accompanied by the caption:

Ad

Trending

“Back-to-back #Indy500 winner Josef Newgarden rolls out. #INDYCAR.”

Ad

The Indy 500 pre-race testing, slated for April 23 and 24, is part of the American open-wheel racing series’ broader program to ensure drivers become familiar with several changes, including the hybrid technology engine. Josef Newgarden, for his part, will hope to get in sync with the updates quickly as he aims for a record third consecutive Indy 500 victory.

Roger Penske backs Josef Newgarden for Indy 500 win

IndyCar chief and owner of the Penske Entertainment Group, Roger Penske, has backed Josef Newgarden to clinch victory at the 2025 edition of the race. The 88-year-old shared his predictions following the opening of the IMS museum.

Ad

The Team Penske boss, during his interaction with the media, was asked which of his three drivers he believes could win the Borg-Warner Trophy. Sharing his thoughts, the motorsports icon chose Newgarden.

Speaking at the IMS museum via media outlet FOX59, Roger Penske stated:

“Of course, for the 109th running, I’m rooting for Newgarden. But you have to go back to 2003. [Team Penske driver] Helio (Castroneves) was on his way to his third, and he got blocked on the back straightaway, and Gil de Ferran won the race. (But) it could be done, and Josef is certainly a student now."

Ad

Further explaining his support for the 34-year-old, he continued:

"He took 12 years to win his first race. I think he’s ready. [Team Penske's Head of IndyCar Operations] Tim Cindric is one of the greatest strategists here at the Speedway. He’s won a number of races with his particular car, so I really feel he’s got a great chance."

Ad

Josef Newgarden heads into the 2025 edition of the Indy 500 on the cusp of history, as he could become the first driver to achieve three consecutive wins at the event. He undoubtedly enters this year’s race as one of the favorites. However, it should be noted that Newgarden has not had the smoothest start to the current IndyCar season and currently lies 10th in the drivers’ standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.