WATCH: IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden takes the Buc-ee’s $10 challenge

Josef Newgarden is the latest sports star to jump on the famous Buc-ee's $10 challenge. The challenge largely involves individuals seeing how many items they can purchase for $10 at the Texas outlet.

The IndyCar star recently joined the now-viral social media trend and purchased a few items while also having a few dollars to spare. Josef Newgarden, who appeared to be on a trip to Texas, stopped at one of the outlet’s stores, where he took on the challenge.

Sharing his experience on his official Instagram, the two-time Indy 500 winner wrote:

"Currently on a road trip in TX. Is there a @bucees 10 dollar challenge? I think that should be a thing… and Lee concurs."

The Team Penske driver completed the challenge with ease, purchasing a drink, a pack of candy, and a box of chips—all under the $10 value threshold.

While Josef Newgarden clearly enjoyed his visit to the famous Texas-based convenience store chain, the 34-year-old will next turn his focus to improving his performance from the IndyCar season opener. The series heads to the Thermal Club Grand Prix for the next race on the 2025 calendar.

Josef Newgarden eyes AJ Foyt’s IndyCar record

Josef Newgarden poses for a photo after winning the 2024 Indianapolis 500 race - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden has recently expressed his ambition to end his career as the greatest driver to ever grace the world of IndyCar racing. The American driver detailed his desire to surpass the records currently held by the series' greatest driver, AJ Foyt.

The 90-year-old AJ Foyt holds the records for the most race wins, most series championships, and most Indy 500 victories—a benchmark that Newgarden has declared his intent to eclipse.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Athletes and Assets podcast, the Team Penske driver emphasized how much he cares about the American open-wheel racing series and his determination to be recognized as its greatest competitor. He said:

"I care tremendously about IndyCar. As a competitor and at my core, I want to be the best that's ever been a part of IndyCar racing. I want to be the number one driver that ever sat behind the wheel.

He continued:

I want 68 wins, I want eight championships, I want five Indy 500s—that puts you in your own category as the GOAT. I want it so bad, you have no idea. I wake up every day... like that's my motivation. But I don't care about my personal representation in it. What I do care about is the significance of IndyCar."

Josef Newgarden appears to be on course to achieve this feat, boasting two Indy 500 titles, two series championships, and 31 race victories. Whether the former Ed Carpenter Racing driver can accomplish the monumental targets he has set for himself remains a question only time can answer.

