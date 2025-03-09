Watch: IndyCar commentator Will Buxton shares behind the scenes footage of his first assignment of the season

IndyCar commentator Will Buxton shared fascinating behind-the-scenes footage from the FOX Sports commentary box as he undertook his first assignment at the inaugural race of the 2025 season. The footage showed Buxton off his seat while calling the start of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix in Florida last week.

Will Buxton made the move over to the States after having spent all of his broadcasting career covering F1. He was serving as the host for F1 TV before deciding to join FOX Sports' new commentary team in the 2025 season.

FOX secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the IndyCar Series in 2025 after NBC's contract ran out at the end of the 2024 season. FOX decided to bring Buxton over and make him the lead commentator, joined by former drivers James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell, who have been bought over to continue their roles from NBC.

The trio were in action for the first time during the season opener in St. Petersburg, and Buxton shared all of them calling the rolling start on his Instagram account, wherein Scott McLaughlin managed to have a great start after starting on pole.

"Exactly one week ago, calling the field to green for my very first Indycar commentary. Nerves through the roof, calmed by the two legends to my right, an amazing crew behind the scenes, and Scotty Mac pulling off a ripper start and letting me get my bearings. Can’t wait to do it all again. Only better. Each and every time. 🎥 @cynfullness," Buxton said.

FOX's first assignment since taking over the broadcasting duties was relatively successful, but a few issues were pointed out by fans. One of the issues was the lag in updating the timing sheets, while the timings also seemed to disappear on occasion.

The broadcasters will have a second chance to iron out all these mistakes at the next Thermal Grand Prix on March 23.

FOX Sports reportedly prepared a list of improvements for IndyCar coverage

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 2025 - Source: Getty

FOX Sports reportedly accepted their mistakes during the IndyCar season opener, the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The broadcasting company also reportedly have prepared a list of improvements they can make for the next broadcast.

Veteran motorsports writer Jeroen Demmendaal mentioned on his X account that he has found out about FOX's hopes to improve their broadcast and that the St. Petersburg broadcast was seen as 'chaos.'

"For anyone who was also frustrated about the messy #INDYCAR broadcast that new rights holder Fox sent out into the world: I understand through the grapevine that Fox is preparing a hefty list of improvements and that St Pete was internally seen as “chaos.” Hopefully Thermal will be better!" Jeroen said [translated via Google].

The next race in the series is the Thermal Club Grand Prix, which is going to be a part of the championship this time around. In 2024, the race at Thermal Club was a non-championship round, which was called the 2024 $1 Million Challenge.

