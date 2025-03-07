Watch: IndyCar legend Scott Dixon meets up with young Kiwi aspirant Liam Sceats

Scott Dixon is one of the most successful drivers in the history of open-wheel racing in the US and hails from New Zealand. The representation of Kiwis on the IndyCar grid has increased tremendously over the past decade, and Dixon met an uprising New Zealand star, Liam Sceats, who competes in the Indy NXT series.

Dixon made his debut in 2001 and immediately left an impression on the IndyCar paddock. He won his first championship in 2003 and won five more championships in the following two decades.

For his work in motorsports, representing the nation on the global stage, the 44-year-old was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019. Scott Dixon's work behind the wheel inspired multiple youngsters to take up racing, and a new fleet of Kiwi racers are arriving on the IndyCar scene.

Liam Sceats is currently 19 and finished the USF Pro 2000 Championship in fifth place in his rookie year. This earned him a promotion to Indy NXT, and he currently drives for HMD Motorsports.

Dixon and Sceats met up after the race in St. Petersburg, and the two shared a conversation, and the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said (via X/@marshallpruett):

"It's been fun to watch Liam [Sceats]. I think through junior categories and obviously I try to keep as much as I can with the stuff going on in New Zealand, but I think there's been quite an influence of Kiwis lately. Even in qualifying for IndyCar to have three in the fast six was pretty sweet, so we definitely got to keep that tradition going. But it's great to have you over here, especially in America in Indy NXT."

Scott Dixon finished P2 at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix after starting sixth on track.

Scott Dixon could have won the St. Petersburg Grand Prix

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

While a recovery drive to second was appreciated by many in the team, the six-time champion remained unhappy with his day. Dixon had been cut off from radio since lap 10 and drove the race "flying blind."

Reflecting on his driver's pace, team owner Chip Ganassi said (via The Race):

"If everything was 100%, he would have won–it was simple. He would have won the race. The race was over. It was one stop to go, and we pitted a lap later than we wanted him to. That was the race. That was the difference between he and Palou."

Despite having 58 wins and an illustrious career, Scott Dixon has not won a single race at St. Petersburg. The next race was held at Thermal Club, a race where the 44-year-old did not qualify.

This year's Grand Prix at Thermal Club will be a points-paying race, and the CGR driver will be hoping to have a better outing this time around.

