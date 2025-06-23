WATCH: IndyCar marshals and commentators baffled as Conor Daly's car 'develops a tail' after crash

Conor Daly has experienced a peculiar incident in the ongoing IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. After getting stuck in the gravel on lap 22, he was pulled out of it by the trackside team with the help of a tow rope.

However, Daly didn't realize that the tow rope was still attached to his Juncos Hollinger Racing car when he got going. Following this, the track officials seemed perplexed, and the same was the case for the commentators.

While talking about Daly running his car at the Road America racetrack with a tow rope attached to his car, IndyCar commentator Will Buxton said:

"Just when you thought you had seen it all in motor racing, a car has developed a tail. Welcome back to the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, that is Conor Daly. The amazing AMR safety crew were able to get Conor out of the gravel trap, but Conor didn't realize that they hadn't disconnected the toe rope." Via IndyCar on Fox.

On lap 22, Conor Daly was trying to get past AJ Foyt Racing's David Malukas, but he just wasn't able to slow down his car enough in order to avoid the grap trap at a specific section of the track. Daly started the 55-lap race from P21 and is currently running in P24.

IndyCar has witnessed great action at the 2025 Road America race

While Conor Daly's Road America outing is not going as planned, the IndyCar race has witnessed some breathtaking action. During the initial phase of the ongoing event, Kyle Kirkwood, Alex Palou and Will Power were engaged in a three-way fight.

The fight among the three was fierce as Power first got the better of Kirkwood while going through a certain section of the track but overshot his #12 Penske car. This allowed the reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou to get the better of both his rivals in one go.

Seeing the breathtaking action, even the commentators noted:

"It was absolutely stunning to see this from above, from the helicopter. Yeah, brilliant run from Alex Palou to get to the outside as Will Power just decides to go fell send and defend and ends up accidently getting way too deep."

The 2025 IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America is 39 laps down, and following all the back and forth, Alex Palou is currently leading the race. The 28-year-old has already amassed five Grand Prix wins this year and the way the 55-lap race is panning out, he is on course for a sixth win.

