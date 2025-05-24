WATCH: Josef Newgarden adds humor to Team Penske's media interview with lighthearted banter 

Just a week after being pulled from the qualifying lineup due to unauthorized modifications to the attenuator, a strictly regulated safety component, Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden made a public appearance during Media Day. Newgarden engaged in lighthearted banter with his team, maintaining a relaxed demeanor despite the recent controversy.

Ad

Newgarden, who has clinched victory in the past two Indianapolis 500s with dramatic last-lap passes, has stated that he doesn’t have a fixed strategy for charging to the front from his 32nd starting position. Since joining Team Penske in 2017, he has never started lower than 22nd, making this year’s challenge a new test of his race-day prowess.

However, before Race Day, Newgarden gave a media interview and set the jovial tone for the day.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"I have a question for the team; anyone can answer. What is the group text chat like these days? What are you guys doing during the month of May? What do you say in your group text?" asked Newgarden jokingly.

"It is very, very professional, very professional, said a Team Penske member.

Another added:

"There are no jokes, no fun, just all serious."

Ad

Josef Newgarden sarcastically thanked the team for leaking no information. Then he passed the microphone to someone in the audience, asking them their name and whether they had questions for Team Penske.

Josef Newgarden admitted to getting "too excited" to try moves at Indy 500 practice

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden approached Wednesday’s Indianapolis 500 practice with a mindset open to experimentation. While he brought a healthy dose of confidence to the session, his grounded self-awareness kept his expectations realistic.

Ad

Meanwhile, current NTT INDYCAR Series points leader Alex Palou had set the pace on the second day of practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, clocking the fastest lap at 227.546 mph. Newgarden had secured the third spot on the speed chart with a top lap of 225.545 mph.

Despite trailing slightly in speed, Newgarden remained upbeat about his chances for Sunday, May 25. He offered a lighthearted remark about his performance, reaffirming his belief that he's still in the hunt for victory at the Brickyard.

Ad

According to The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, the two-time Indy 500 winner wanted to "try some moves" but decided against his excitement.

"After ending practice early, a confident two-time #Indy500 inner @josefnewgarden says he wanted to try some moves today, “and I was like ‘you probably need to park me. Just let me sit out. I’m getting a little too excited out there,” wrote Gluc,k mentioning Newgarden's words.

Ad

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden is 12th in the Championship with 92 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.