Watch: Josef Newgarden flaunts his Baby Borg trophy commemorating his 2024 Indy 500 win

IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden and Team Penske owner Roger Penske were awarded their Baby Borg trophies on Thursday, January 16, for their spectacular 2024 Indy 500 win. The ceremony took place at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

The X handle of Team Penske shared a video of Newgarden giving their fans a glimpse into the memorable night.

Josef Newgarden received the 20-inch trophy, a miniature version of the legendary 5-foot-4 Borg-Warner Trophy, for the second consecutive year. Both of his Indy 500 wins were won with final lap passes. In the video shared by Team Penske, he showed off his Baby Borg and said:

"Hey everybody, good evening. It's a good night. It's a very good night here at the Henry Ford Museum. Just getting our Baby Borgs with our (two)-peat... so pretty surreal, always surreal to be here and to get this hardware. Excited for 2025."

Newgarden received a $440,000 bonus for the consecutive victory and his payout was a record $4.288 million. He became the first driver since Helio Castroneves in 2001-02 to win the race consecutively. For Roger Penske, that victory was his 20th as owner of Team Penske, an unparalleled feat.

Josef Newgarden isn't afraid to "jinx" his 2025 Indy 500 result with bold prediction

On December 4 last year, Josef Newgarden had a second sterling silver cast of his face etched on the Borg-Warner Trophy. During the unveiling ceremony, the 34-year-old declared his ambition to achieve an unprecedented three-peat at the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" in 2025.

During the Baby Borg ceremony, Newgarden reemphasized his aspiration without being afraid of jinxing it.

"To win the Indy 500 back-to-back was beyond my wildest dreams. It’s not a given that you’ll show up to the Indianapolis 500 and find success, but my team and the entire organization put in the effort and hard work to have the fastest cars. I can’t wait to go back to Indy this year. I believe that we can win three in a row, and I’m not worried about jinxing it because I know we can get the job done," he said via Forbes.

Josef Newgarden won the 2024 edition of the Indy 500 with a final-lap pass on Pato O'Ward, who was left devastated. At the Henry Ford Museum on Thursday, Roger Penske commended his star driver for the brave move, saying, as quoted by The Detroit News:

"The pass you made to take the lead was amazing. The skill, the guts."

The rest of the 2024 season, however, wasn't as kind to Newgarden. He finished 8th in the championship standings, his lowest finish in a decade. Going into the 2025 IndyCar season, improving on the consistency front is another important goal of his.

