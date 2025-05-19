WATCH: Josef Newgarden goes for a jog after failing to qualify for Fast 12

Josef Newgarden appears to be taking the disappointment of failing to make the Fast 12 at the Indy 500 with remarkable composure, as he opted to go for a jog around the circuit. The 34-year-old was dealt a blow ahead of the second round of qualifying after being disqualified from making a run.

The Team Penske driver, alongside teammate Will Power, was disqualified from attempting a lap during the qualifying rounds at the famed oval circuit after both their cars were found to have violated a body fit regulation. Specifically, the Penske duo were found to have had their cars' attenuators—a crash structure located at the back of the car—bonded just prior to making their qualifying runs for the Fast 12.

This modification subsequently led to disqualifications for both Josef Newgarden and Will Power. However, while Power returned to the paddock following the incident, Newgarden appeared unbothered by the drama. Rather than sulking, the two-time IndyCar Series champion took a unique approach to shake off what could be dubbed his frustration by going for a jog.

As seen in a video shared to X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar on FOX, Newgarden—dressed in workout gear—was jogging around the fields of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 31-time IndyCar race winner seemed little concerned about the disqualification that meant he failed to qualify for the Fast 12 shootout for pole position.

Josef Newgarden, who clocked the third-fastest time before the disqualification, is now expected to start the Brickyard event in 12th place, just behind his two Penske teammates, Will Power and Scott McLaughlin. The two-time Indy 500 winner will aim to charge through the field in an effort to clinch his third Borg-Warner Trophy.

How Josef Newgarden reacted after the first round of qualifying

Josef Newgarden had previously reacted after the first round of qualifying at the Indy 500. The 34-year-old shared his thoughts following his outing with a post on social media.

The former Ed Carpenter Racing driver clocked a top speed of 233.004 MPH — a time behind only teammate Scott McLaughlin and Chip Ganassi’s Alex Palou. Reflecting on the first day of qualifying, Newgarden posted an image on Instagram accompanied by the caption:

“Feeling really proud of our team and locking in all three cars into the Fast 12. Always such an honor to be in this field. We have some great potential, so let's see what we can do tomorrow! Tomorrow is go faster day!!”

Unfortunately for Josef Newgarden, that promising qualifying run was later nullified due to an attenuator violation on his car. Nonetheless, the Team Penske driver boasts fond memories of driving around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The two-time winner of the racing spectacle claimed victory in 2023 following a dramatic last-lap pass on Marcus Ericsson. Newgarden then completed a repeat in 2024, with another daring overtake — this time on Pato O’Ward on the final lap — to clinch consecutive wins.

