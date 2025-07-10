WATCH: Kyle Kirkwood's content idea sparks hilarious IndyCar segment 

IndyCar's Instagram page recently shared a hilarious video of the drivers. Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood had the idea for the video.

On July 10, IndyCar's Instagram account shared a video of the drivers answering the question of 'which driver would they not let their daughter date?'. Before the video, IndyCar shared a slide of their chat with Kirkwood proposing the idea to their content team. The drivers mostly picked out Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward. The video was captioned:

"When @kyle_kirkwood has a content idea, you obviously do the content idea😂"

Kyle Kirkwood, 26, drives the #27 Andretti Global car powered by Honda and has had a spectacular 2025 season so far. He is the only other driver to challenge Alex Palou for race wins, having won three of the 10 races held so far.

During the race at Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on June 16, he took his first victory at an Oval.

Kyle Kirkwood talked about a 'clearly allowed' move in IndyCar that he does not agree with

Kyle Kirkwood recently spoke about what it feels like racing in Detroit. He also talked about a maneuver that is clearly allowed while racing at that track.

The Florida native appeared on the SpeedStreet podcast hosted by fellow racer Conor Daly and Chase Holden. The trio spoke about the Detroit Grand Prix, during which Daly questioned Kirkwood about the risks and rewards, along with the difference in racing at Long Beach and Detroit, both of which were won by the Andretti Global driver.

Kyle Kirkwood, who replied by discussing a completely allowed maneuver in which one driver can take out the other on a narrow track, added that he doesn't agree with it.

"It gets enticing to just like, I'll break this guy, and it's easy to do. Cause everyone's going so slow, and it's just too inviting compared to all the other races that we go to, and that's what's creating trash, right, like all the places that would be great. Exactly like and then when somebody actually does get alongside somebody, a lot of the corners, like, narrow up on you.....Yes, what is actually available on entry is not available on exit. So running two cars side by side is nearly impossible, like the exit of one," Kirkwood said.

"The exit of one, the exit of four, the exit of five. There's not enough room to run side by side. You do a risky move, you take yourself out with another guy, or you take the other guy out with you. Which, in the eyes of race control, we've seen in the past, is clearly allowed, so people end up doing it, which I don't agree with," he added.

Kyle Kirkwood is currently second in the drivers' championship with 317 points, 113 adrift of Alex Palou.

