WATCH: Kyle Larson takes the stage ahead of his second Indy 500

Kyle Larson is back on the IndyCar scene as he gears up for the upcoming Indianapolis 500 event. The 32-year-old, who is no stranger to high-stakes competition, is giving it another go at the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’

As part of the build-up to the 2025 edition of the event, the Hendrick Motorsports star—currently driving in partnership with Arrow McLaren—took to the track for his test runs in his specially liveried car during the ongoing drivers’ testing ahead of the main event.

Footage shared on X by IndyCar showed Kyle Larson driving his #17 car around the ovals of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The post was accompanied by the caption:

“Good to see you again, @KyleLarsonRacin 👋”

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is no stranger to driving in the American open-wheel series. The California-born racer, who has made a name for himself in the world of NASCAR and several other stock car racing series, ventured into IndyCar with his participation in the 2024 Indy 500 event.

Kyle Larson was named Rookie of the Year for that event after he qualified fifth for his debut Indy 500. He led several laps and appeared to be in contention for victory until he was handed a drive-through penalty for speeding on pit road on lap 134. The penalty subsequently saw Larson slide down the order to finish the race in 18th place.

Now, with valuable experience under his belt, Larson will hope for a better overall outing during the 2025 edition of the race.

Tony Kanaan reveals how he helped Kyle Larson adapt to IndyCar racing

Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan recently revealed how he helped Kyle Larson adjust to the demands of racing in IndyCar. Larson, who is largely familiar with racing stock cars, surprised many with his seamless adaptability during his debut in the open-wheel racing series.

The NASCAR star, in addition to his impressive qualifying, led four laps during the 108th edition of the Indy 500. Reflecting on Larson’s adaptability, Kanaan detailed how he took over pit wall communication from the team to ensure he easily settled into the rhythm of racing in IndyCar.

Sharing his thoughts on the Dirty Mo Media podcast with Dale Earnhardt Jr., the Arrow McLaren chief explained (19:45 onwards):

“We'll go through it, but to me,” he said, “before, engineers, they were trying to—like—we need to give him all this information. I said, just relax. Let me talk to the driver. You guys stay out. What do you need? And even on the radio, I said to Kyle, ‘Look, we have the front bar and the rear bar…’

“… I gave him the technical part, but I said don’t worry about it. If the car feels like that, ask. All I did was to filter how we let him deal with and understand the situation."

Kyle Larson, who continues to steal the spotlight ahead of the event, will be eyeing the possibility of winning the Indy 500. The 32-year-old will again hope his expertise, alongside Kanaan's guidance from the pit wall, translates into another memorable outing.

