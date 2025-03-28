Watch: McLaren's Christian Lundgaard takes part in a hilarious mock audition

Arrow McLaren is known for funky social media posts with drivers, and this time, Christian Lundgaard was in for a hilarious challenge. The 23-year-old was challenged to give his mock audition for his favorite reality TV show, American Ninja Warrior, and the team shared a hilarious video on social media.

American Ninja Warrior is a famous reality TV show in the United States. The contestants take part in various obstacle courses to win the grand $1 million prize. Moreover, this show is Lundgaard's favorite, and he prepared a mock video for his audition.

The Danish driver asserted that he would be better than any other contestant on the show and said:

"Hello everybody, I'm Christian Lundgaard, and I really think that I'm ready for the Indianapolis American Ninja Warrior. I should be considered because I can jump. I can fly. Well, not quite. But I can jump from an obstacle to an obstacle form there to there much faster than anybody else."

"And I'm flexible, I'm fast, good on my toes. And I know it's all about hitting the red buzzer at the top. There's one thing you guys might know about me, I race the clock for a living. So I'm qualified."

Christian Lundgaard joined Arrow McLaren after three full seasons with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Christian Lundgaard shares his thoughts after bagging his first podium of the season

Christian Lundgaard at the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

The 23-year-old won his maiden race with RLL in Toronto but has stood up on the podium three times with the team. Observing his success with the Ohio-based team, Lundgaard was given a chance to drive for the Arrow McLaren outfit in the 2025 season, and he happily took up the opportunity.

At the season opener in St. Petersburg, Lundgaard was the lead driver of the McLaren trio, as he finished ahead of both Pato O'Ward and Nolan Siegel. His impressive pace continued as he set the fastest lap time during the second practice session at Thermal Club.

Moreover, Christian Lundgaard was slated to be the lead driver for the English team and was on course to bag the pole at the 3.067-mile circuit but was pipped by O'Ward on the final run. Despite this, the Dane secured his first podium with the team and reflected on the weekend, as he said, via Arrow McLaren:

"This was a good second weekend. I think we did a good job at the end of the day. We might have made a few mistakes from a strategy standpoint, but overall it's been a very good weekend. Qualifying first and second and finishing second and third, I think we can take that. We'll build on this and come back even stronger with a first and second next time."

Christian Lundgaard stands fourth in the championship standings, three points shy of Pato O'Ward, who sits second in the table.

