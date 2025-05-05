WATCH: Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard gives starting command at Barber IndyCar race

Newly crowned Miss America 2025, Abbie Stockard, brought elegance and pageantry to the racetrack when she delivered the starting command at the IndyCar Grand Prix. The 22-year-old gave the command at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

Ad

Dressed in a black gown with her sash and crown to complement the look, the Alabama native took to the grid to issue the command moments before the green flag was waved. Speaking in a video shared to X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar on FOX, she declared:

“Drivers, start your engines!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Stockard's words were followed by a roar of excitement from the crowd and the rumble of engines coming to life across the IndyCar paddock. Her appearance at the open-wheel racing series marked one of her numerous public outings since she clinched the pageantry crown earlier in January.

Shifting focus to the racing action, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou started the race on pole and secured what would be his third win of the 2025 season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Spanish-born driver fended off stiff competition from the chasing pack, including Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin and Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard, who also finished on the podium for the third time in the four races of the 2025 campaign.

IndyCar to try out new tire rules after Barber

The IndyCar racing series has announced plans to try out a new rule in the aftermath of the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. The open-wheel racing series body revealed that it would be making changes to the tire requirement for the upcoming Sonsio race.

Ad

In an announcement made via the series’ official website, teams will be required to use two sets of alternate tires, as well as two sets of primary compound tires during the Indianapolis race. This new rule is aimed at enhancing strategic variation during races.

Sharing his reaction following the announcement, series president Douglas Boles stated:

“IndyCar is continually looking into ways to improve an already extraordinary on-track product. Firestone is a terrific partner, and their higher degradation alternate tire has given strategists plenty to think about on road and street circuits this year. We expect this update will challenge teams and drivers even more.”

Ad

Ad

This regulation, set to debut at the upcoming Sonsio race, is largely experimental and will be subject to review following the conclusion of the Grand Prix. In addition to the new tire rule, the series also announced it would be reducing the second practice session around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The session will be shortened from a 45-minute green-flagged run to a 35-minute session.

These strategies are among several new initiatives being tested to make the American open-wheel racing series more attractive to fans within and beyond the United States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.