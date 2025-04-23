WATCH: Pato O'Ward can't help but swoon over Arrow McLaren's 'new livery'

Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward was spotted admiring the outfit's special liverly on the ongoing Day 1 of the 2025 Indy 500 open test. The Indianapolis-based team is running an extremely aesthetic combination of black, orange and white at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In line with this, a video was posted by Arrow McLaren on X, with the caption:

"Someone likes the new livery."

From the post, it is quite clear that Pato O'Ward had a great time talking about the car while making a video on his phone. Moreover, he looked extremely upbeat while doing it.

Interestingly, in last year's edition of the iconic 200-lap Indy 500, O'Ward had to go through a tough heartbreak. During the closing stages of the race, the 25-year-old was overtaken by Team Penske's Josef Newgarden (two-time IndyCar world champion) for the victory.

Pato O'Ward wanted to win the 2024 Indy 500 'so freaking bad'

While Pato O'Ward is upbeat looking at his car for the 2025 Indy 500, he had a heartbreak last year at the event (as mentioned above). He sounded extremely disappointed after his second-place finish in 2024.

Via The Athletic, he touched on quite a few things and said:

"I really thought I did everything in my power to get it done. I put that car in certain points where I didn’t know if I was going to come out the other end and in one piece, because I just want to win this race so freaking bad."

Pato O'Ward, despite being only 25 years old, has quickly established himself as one of the top drivers in IndyCar. He has been competing in the sport since the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma and has so far amassed 91 race starts. In the process, he has also managed to put on board seven wins, 27 podiums and six pole positions. Moreover, O'Ward ended the 2024 IndyCar season in fifth place in the Drivers' standings.

In the ongoing campaign, the Arrow McLaren driver is yet to fully hit his mark. The first three races have turned out to be a bit of an up-and-down battle for him as he currently finds himself in sixth place in the standings with 80 points (1 pole position, 1 top-five and 1 top-ten finish). Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou leads the charts with 142 points to his name.

The ongoing Indy 500 open test is vitally important for Pato O'Ward. If he manages a strong outing in next month's 200-lap race, it could catapult him to the extreme top end of the 2025 Drivers' championship.

