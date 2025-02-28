“Way to go”: Danica Patrick applauds Arizona House’s recent ruling on banning toxic chemicals

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick recently took to her Instagram account to react to an initiative about food additives by the Arizona House. Patrick is a long-time advocate of reducing processed and chemical-laden food consumption.

The Arizona House approved HB2164, also known as the Arizona Healthy Schools Act. The bill, spearheaded by Rep. Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City, received unanimous approval in the Arizona House.

'It aims to eliminate several controversial food additives from public school meals, including potassium bromate, titanium dioxide, brominated vegetable oil, propylparaben, and synthetic dyes such as Red 40 and Yellow 5. These substances have been linked to health concerns, including hyperactivity in children and increased cancer risks,' according to FOX.

When the news surfaced online, former IndyCar race winner Danica Patrick voiced her opinion. Patrick, who frequently shares her passion for clean eating, celebrated the Arizona House’s decision on her Instagram story. She wrote:

"Way to go, Arizona! And @calleymeans for inviting me to share my passion for healthy food in America."

Danica Patrick's Instagram story

Patrick has been a vocal advocate for healthier food choices for years. Since retiring from professional racing, she has utilized her platform to promote natural, unprocessed foods while criticizing the inclusion of harmful chemicals in everyday diets. She has spoken extensively about her views on her podcast, Pretty Intense.

Danica Patrick reacts to rising Phoenix temperature

Beyond food advocacy, Patrick also made headlines for her reaction to the unseasonably warm temperatures in Phoenix. The city recently experienced its first 90-degree Fahrenheit day of the year, arriving almost a month ahead of schedule.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Phoenix have warned that the warming trend is expected to continue, with temperatures forecast to reach near-record highs. Experts predict that the region could see temperatures up to 15 degrees above normal through the remainder of the week.

Reacting to the news, Patrick had written on her Instagram:

"From skiing to swimsuits. So here for it! 🙌🏻"

Patrick's reaction to Phoenix temperature

Patrick had posted glimpses of herself skiing not long ago on her Instagram handle. She had captioned the post:

"When the weather is perfect in Scottsdale.... It's also ski season! Totally worth it."

Danica Patrick, known for her active social media presence, particularly on Instagram, regularly shares insights into her daily life and fitness routine. She currently boasts over 960k followers on the app, where she engages with her audience on topics ranging from wellness to motorsports.

