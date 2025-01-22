"We almost went to jail": Conor Daly entertains fans with a Josef Newgarden mention during IndyCar promo

With FOX Sports taking over IndyCar's broadcasting rights, Conor Daly was also brought in for the promotional campaigns. The 33-year-old surprisingly revealed how he and Josef Newgarden almost got jailed in their early karting days.

Both Daly and Newgarden have been friends since a young age. The pair have competed against each other in their junior racing days but have always maintained a warm bond among themselves.

On the other hand, promotional campaigns for the upcoming IndyCar season have broken the internet, and Josef Newgarden has become a huge meme within the IndyCar community. Subsequently, in another promo for the season, Daly talked about how he and the Team Penske driver were almost jailed during one of their moments together.

"The fun fact about me is that Josef Newgarden and I almost went to jail."

The 33-year-old is a seasoned veteran of IndyCar. He would be partnering with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2025 season after getting picked up mid-way through the previous year.

Conor Daly revealed about his plans ahead of the 2025 season

After being offered a drive at Juncos Hollinger Racing, the 33-year-old's fortunes turned around. He secured a podium around Milwaukee, which gave the team's owners enough reasons to retain him for the next season.

Conor Daly is now determined to make the team a serious threat for its rivals. He elaborated how he would be an active member in getting the team higher in the standings and said (via WIBC):

"I’m going to get my own desk in the engineering office. I want to have a computer so I can finally be fully integrated into the team system. All of those things are what you are supposed to do as a racing driver at the highest level. That’s going to be nice to be a part of."

On the other hand, Juncos Hollinger Racing has also been appreciative of Daly's efforts. Team principal Dave O’Neill deemed his results commendable and aims to take the team to the next level in terms of performance with the aid of Sting Ray Robb and Daly. He said (via Juncos Hollinger Racing):

"Our main priority this year is to build upon the success we’ve seen in the team’s short three-year campaign. With Conor joining the team and Sting Ray already confirmed, we’re well-positioned to achieve that. This is just the beginning of a long-term process to build a stronger and more competitive foundation for the future."

St. Petersburg would hold the inaugural race of the 2025 IndyCar season. The 1.8-mile track is known to host great races with drama revolving around the race even after the chequered flag has fallen on the track.

Conor Daly would look to make the most of the opportunity and finish in the top-10 on the street circuit.

