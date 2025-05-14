"We can break him": Scott McLaughlin eyes Alex Palou's IndyCar throne before Indy 500

Alex Palou has won four of five races in the initial phase of the 2025 IndyCar season, and Scott McLaughlin devised a plan to beat the Spaniard. The 31-year-old shared how burdening the reigning champion with pressure could break him, with the Indy 500 lurking in the background.

McLaughlin lined his No. 3 car in pole position at the season opener in St. Petersburg, but was snubbed by Palou for the race victory at the checkered flag. Moreover, this has been the case with Pato O'Ward's run at Thermal Club when the Chip Ganassi Racing driver eventually took over the race lead and the silverware home.

With the 28-year-old driving at a high level, his rivals have been floundering to find a clue to Alex Palou's weakness. On the other hand, with the next race being the Indy 500, which is the biggest race of the season and held on an oval layout, other drivers might be in contention for the top spot, as the Spaniard is known for his sub-optimal track record at ovals.

Talking on the Pit Pass Indy podcast, Scott McLaughlin stated how compounding the pressure on Palou could be the string to break down the reigning champion's consistency, as he said:

"He's executing at a really high level, he's fast, I mean he's using his speed, he's not making any mistakes but look at the same time, if we put some pressure on him I think we can break him. But, at the end of the day, you can't be worried about him. I need to worry about what I'm doing to be better, and to be faster and put ourselves up there."

The Team Penske driver has scored a solitary podium in the 2025 season so far.

Scott McLaughlin regrets not securing a podium at the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix

Scott McLaughlin at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

After bagging the pole position at the season opener, things have not gone great for Scott McLaughlin. He suffered a torrid weekend in Thermal Club with hybrid issues and a sub-optimal P6 at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Though the race in Alabama saw him score his first podium of the season, his presence on the rostrum quickly went away in the next race weekend. Reflecting upon finishing P4 at the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix, McLaughlin said, via Team Penske:

"I should be upset with a fourth. I think we could have gotten second today but I made a mistake on the pit exchange, and I lost a couple of spots. And that was our day. I will take a fourth. But it could have easily been a second and my first podium at Indy. Next race is the best race of the year."

Scott McLaughlin sits fifth in the championship standings, having amassed 137 points so far.

