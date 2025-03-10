The 2025 IndyCar season got underway on March 2 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Juncos Holllinger Racing's Conor Daly managed a 17th-place finish, and with Round 2 just a week away, he has expressed his excitement ahead of the Thermal Club Grand Prix of California event.

Daly took to his official Instagram account, where he talked about the upcoming race. Moreover, in light of this, he came up with a post and even added a caption to it.

"Okay… after this one… it’s only one more Sunday until @indycar racing. We can make it! @indycaronfox #indycar #driver #t1d #teamchevy." Daly wrote.

Conor Daly did not have the smoothest of race weekends in St. Pete with his Juncos Hollinger Racing team. After a tough qualifying session, he was only able to manage a P22 starting position in the 100-lap race. His teammate Sting Ray Robb, on the other hand, had an even more torrid time behind the wheel of his No. 77 car. The latter started his St. Pete GP outing from P26.

Conor Daly had mixed emotions post P17 St. Pete finish

While Conor Daly has shown enthusiasm ahead of Round 2 of the 'fastest racing on earth', after the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete, he took to Instagram and shared his immediate opinions on the 100-lap race.

Daly managed an overall finish of P17, and following the event, he had the following to say via Instagram:

"Round 1 went from 22nd to 14th or so after lap 1. Stint 1 felt good running near the top 10 but had to go to used primaries for stint 2 which degraded far more than we expected and ended our chances at a decent result. More about that on @speedstreetpod this week! A lot of positives to take from the weekend and a lot learned. P17 at the end of the day. Onto Thermal.

Conor Daly has been competing in IndyCar since the 2013 Indianapolis 500. He has so far managed to amass 115 race starts with two podiums and a solitary pole position. In 2020 and 2022, he secured his best overall season finish of P17.

In the 2024 season of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, he was able to put on board 119 points. In the process of doing so, he also secured one top-five and three top-ten finishes.

After Round 1 of the ongoing 2025 campaign, he is currently sitting on 13 points, behind Andretti Global's Colton Herta (2024 drivers championship runner-up) and Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen. The Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend will kick off on 21st March.

