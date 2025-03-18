“We are competitive, but I’m asking for more”: Christian Lundgaard drops his ambitious stand ahead of McLaren debut

Christian Lundgaard debuted for Arrow McLaren at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 2. The Danish driver recently shared he knows the team is competitive but wants more from Arrow McLaren.

Ad

For his first qualifying with the team, Lundgaard finished in fifth place. He finished the race in seventh place, which put him ahead of the other two Arrow McLaren cars.

In an interview with IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park, Lundgaard said (3:40 onwards):

"He (Pato O'Ward )can handle the unpredictability of the car where Nolan and I both want something in a sense that’s a little bit easier to drive so we can extract the paceWe can do it on one lap, but we can’t do it continuously. Even though I've always seen myself pretty good at adapting and I think that's why we're still competitive but I'm asking for more, which is what we are working on going into Thermal."

Ad

Trending

Lundgaard also revealed his biggest takeaway from the weekend was keeping things simple which benefitted him and the team.

" We had a very simple and straightforward weekend and that's really the takeaway in my opinion. We approached the weekend we need keep things simple we did that we executed when we needed to," Lundgaard added (2:14 onwards).

Arro

Ad

Lundgaard previously drove for Rahal Letterman Lanigan racing from 2021- 2024. He will look forward to improving at the upcoming Thermal Club Grand Prix on Sunday, March 23.

Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel react to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible action sequence

Christian Lundgaard at NTT IndyCar Series PPG 375 - Practice - Source: Getty

In a recent X video by the official Arrow McLaren team, Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel reacted to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible action scene. The youngsters even contemplated if Cruise could join the Indycar grid.

Ad

Arrow McLaren signed Lundgaard this season and he will compete alongside Arrow McLaren veteran Pato O'Ward and fellow new signing Siegel.

The new signees reacted to movie scenes from 'No Time to Die', 'Dark Knight', and Mission Impossible.

"He's racing around the streets, underneath the bridge. We do that too. We used to race over a bridge, Tom Cruise has driving skills," Lundgaard said.

Ad

Siegel jokingly added:

Doesn't he do his own stunts? Is this actually him driving?"

After a poor stint with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Lundgaard hopes to have a good season with Arrow McLaren. All eyes will be on him during the upcoming Thermal Club Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback