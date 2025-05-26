"We didn't deserve a win today": Kyle Kirkwood voices disappointment with poor start despite P6 finish at Indy 500

Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood is the only other driver to have claimed a race win in the 2025 season, which has otherwise been largely dominated by Alex Palou. However, on Sunday, May 25th, the American driver came home in P6 and stated he didn't deserve to win the 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500.

Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou secured victory under caution after Indy 500 rookie Nolan Siegel crashed his No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in Turn 2 on the final lap of the 200-lap race. The event had begun 43 minutes later than scheduled due to light rain earlier in the day.

Despite enjoying a strong season and spending a significant portion of it sitting second in the championship standings, Kyle Kirkwood struggled during the Indy 500 qualifying and was forced to start the race from a distant 25th position. He made up 19 places to finish P6 at the Greatest Spectacle of Racing, but wasn't happy with his performance.

"(We) needed to be further forward to start, and in the middle of that race, bit disappointed with our performance early on, was definitely not a perfect race for us. So we didn't deserve a win today," said Kyle Kirkwood (0:12 onwards).

"But we made the most of it, we got that P6, got the biggest mover, we passed the most cars but still not stoked with it if I'm being honest. Um so uh but we'll look at the positives, our second half of our race was really good, and we'll forget about the first half and go into Detroit, a place that we know all so well," he added.

The next race, i.e., the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, is scheduled for June 1st.

Scott McLaughlin jokes about Kyle Kirkwood for his influence on his daughter

Kyle Kirkwood (L) and Scott McLaughlin (R)

On Friday, May 16, Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin shared a humorous moment from the Fast Friday press conference, which is part of the lead-up to the Indy 500. Posting a photo from the event, he joked that fellow driver Kyle Kirkwood was already having a questionable influence on his young daughter, Lucy, who was seated with him at the press table.

Out on the track, McLaughlin took full advantage of the day’s increased turbo boost and maximum horsepower, topping the speed charts with a lap of 233.954 mph—significantly quicker than the fastest lap recorded the previous week. However, that speed came with the assistance of a tow. The quickest non-tow lap of the day belonged to his fellow New Zealander, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon, who clocked in at 232.561 mph.

Scott McLaughlin married Karly Paone in 2019, three years after the couple first met. In 2024, they celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Lucy Violet. McLaughlin frequently includes Lucy in his racing life, often bringing her along to events. During the Fast Friday press conference, she was by his side once again, where a photographer captured a candid, playful moment between Lucy and Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood.

"Lucy came with dad to work today. @KKirkwoodRacing was a bad influence," wrote McLaughlin.

Scott McLaughlin is seventh in the drivers' standings with 145 points, while Kyle Kirkwood is third with 180 points.

