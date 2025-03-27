"We disagree with the assessment": Andretti Global releases official statement after Colton Herta's 10-point penalty

Andretti Global released an official statement after its driver Colton Herta was slapped with a 10-point fine following the Thermal Grand Prix. The penalty stemmed from a technical infraction discovered during the post-race inspection of Herta’s No. 26 Andretti Global Honda.

Last season's runner-up, Colton Herta, was one of the best drivers in the inaugural Thermal Grand Prix, finishing fourth in the race that was won by Alex Palou. However, a safety issue, which was found after the race in a technical inspection, has resulted in the American being fined all race points collected, and 10 additional points.

According to IndyCar regulations, two plates must be used on each side of the chassis to prevent objects from penetrating the cockpit in the event of an accident. However, the No. 26 car was found to have only one plate per side.

As a result, IndyCar cited a violation under Non-Race Procedure Penalty rule 9.2.3, which carries fines and points deductions. The governing body imposed a $25,000 fine on Andretti Global, revoked all prize money from the race, and docked Herta 10 championship points, dropping him from eighth to tenth in the standings.

Following the penalty announcement, Andretti Global released a statement expressing its disagreement with the ruling. An X post from the team read:

"We have a received the penalty notice for Car 26 at Thermal and have discussed the findings with IndyCar. While we disagree with the assessment, we will accept the penalty and move forward."

Lack of Super License points could pose trouble for Colton Herta's F1 aspirations

Colton Herta has been a key figure in discussions surrounding Andretti Global’s push into Formula 1 with General Motors-backed Cadillac F1. However, his eligibility for a Super Licence remains a roadblock to making that transition.

To race in Formula 1, a driver must accumulate 40 FIA Super Licence points. Herta has 32, leaving him short of the requirement. At one point, he had 39 points, thanks to his win at the 2024 IndyCar season finale in Nashville, but the expiration of his 2021 points dropped his total.

With Andretti Global’s F1 entry set for 2026, speculation about Herta’s future in the series has intensified. Speaking on the matter, Cadillac F1 Team Principal Graeme Lowdon acknowledged Herta’s talent but confirmed that the Super Licence issue remains a significant obstacle. He said, via PlanetF1:

"Colton doesn’t have the required number of Super Licence points. And, if that were to remain the case, then that’s clearly an impediment for him. We can’t choose a driver that doesn’t have the points. So that’s just the real world that we live in, and we just have to take that into account."

Despite this, Lowdon emphasized that Herta remains an option for the team. He added:

"Does his lack of being at the threshold for the super license in any way affect his ability to drive a race car? No, he’s an incredibly talented driver. So, for sure, it’s not shock news that we would be looking to consider Colton alongside a whole bunch of other drivers as well."

Colton Herta finished second in the IndyCar standings last season. He won three races in the entire campaign, his career-best performance.

