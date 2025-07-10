“We don’t kiss the bricks in Mid-Ohio”: Scott Dixon opens up to Jimmie Johnson about a sweet post-race chat with his son

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon recently opened up about his race at Mid-Ohio. He spoke about a sweet moment he shared with his son post-race.

The 44-year-old drives the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. He won at the recently held race at Mid-Ohio after his teammate Alex Palou made an unfortunate mistake. On lap 85 of the 90 lap race, Palou missed the entry at turn nine, which sent him wide on the exit. By the time he regained control of his #10 car, Dixon overtook him and eventually took victory.

While talking on the Never Settle podcast hosted by Jimmie Johnson, Dixon spoke about his race. He also spoke about his son, Kit, who was in attendance at the race. He then spoke about a sweet moment he had with his son post-race in the car. He said: (via Never Settle on X)

"When we were driving home, he's like, "dad we didn't bring the trophy with us" I was like, "ah we'll pick it up next week" and then he was like, "and we didn't kiss the bricks". And I'm like, "Man we don't kiss the bricks at Mid-Ohio we only do that at Indy"

The New Zealander led 11 laps of the race after he qualified in ninth place on Saturday. He finished 0.4201 seconds ahead of Palou.

The #9 car driver has had a decent 2025 season, as he qualified in sixth place at the maiden Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2. He finished the race in second place, helping Chip Ganassi earn their first 1-2 finish of the season. During the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, he qualified in 11th place and finished in 4th place.

Scott Dixon opens up about his 'Just another race' mindset

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver recently opened up about his mindset going into each race during the season, which also included the Indianapolis 500. He spoke about the same on the show "Java with James," hosted by James Hinchcliffe on IndyCar's YouTube channel.

The #9 car driver spoke about the ups and downs that drivers experience throughout the season. He said:

“I think they’re all pretty similar, but factors for sure,” Dixon said about the pressure of race day. “Indy 500, you always go into this mindset, it's just another race. Well, we all know it's not just another race... All your mates are flowing in, all the family is here, you know, sponsors, whatever it is." (7:30 onwards)

“So yeah, you know it's like most of the season, right? The emotional roller coaster is very up and down, but there are more stressful moments. But as the saying goes, that's a privilege, you know, we're lucky to be in that moment to be able to try and achieve something really cool and do it together," Scott Dixon added.

Scott Dixon currently stands in fourth place in the drivers' championship with 282 points to his credit.

