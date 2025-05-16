“We don’t need Danica Patrick”: Fans react as FOX Sports reveals Indy 500 broadcasting lineup ft. Tony Stewart

Danica Patrick is no stranger to punditry duty, but the recent announcement of her return to the broadcasting booth has triggered mixed reactions from fans. The 43-year-old was recently announced by FOX Sports as part of the commentary team for the iconic Indy 500 race.

In an announcement made on X (formerly Twitter), FOX Sports revealed the former IndyCar driver, alongside Tony Stewart, are set to be part of a stacked broadcasting lineup for the racing showpiece. While the inclusion of Stewart appears to have been quietly received by fans of the open-wheel racing series, the same cannot be said of Patrick.

The announcement of her return to the broadcasting booth has triggered a barrage of reactions among IndyCar fans, and while a few are pleased with the inclusion of the former Indy 500 rookie of the year, many others aired their discontent with her inclusion on the team by FOX Sports.

One fan bluntly stated:

“I promise we don't need Danica.”

“Love Tony; glad I’ll be in the stands and won’t have to listen to Danica. Even though she will have insight on all wrecks from first-hand experience,” wrote another fan

"Radio it is. Not listening to Danica," another one wrote.

However, a few fans also aired their delight with the addition of Danica Patrick, with one commenting:

“Great team! Love the chemistry. All the best!”

Another pleased fan commented:

“Here we go!!! 10 more days to go!!”

Patrick has been a familiar face in IndyCar coverage since she retired from racing. The Wisconsin native was on the 2024 edition of the showpiece with NBC Sports.

When Danica Patrick spoke about her venture into podcasting

Danica Patrick found purpose in podcasting following her retirement from racing, upon the conclusion of the 2018 season. The former NASCAR Cup Series star had announced she would be retiring from racing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway race of 2017.

Following her retirement, Patrick has explored several other new ventures, including writing books, an act which would lead to her podcast. While trying to promote the books she had written following the conclusion of her career via several other podcasts, the idea of starting her podcast kicked in.

In an interview with Miami Living Magazine in December 2019, Danica Patrick detailed how much growth her podcast titled, Pretty Intense has helped her achieve.

“The podcast has helped me grow a lot. The intention for the word is that the things that I do—does it help me grow or does it not? And the thing about growth, it never comes from your comfort zones, so, how far and how many times can I step outside my comfort zone to find growth?”

“I’ve learned so much about being interviewed through interviewing. I learn about myself through it, too.”

Although Patrick has since pursued other opportunities beyond her podcast, Pretty Intense appeared to serve as a crucial foundation for her jump into the media. Currently, alongside her coverage of the IndyCar racing series, she also serves as a pundit for Sky Sports F1.

