“We got a job to do”: Roger Penske embraces Porsche’s “100 ft high” expectations amid major career void

IndyCar team owner Roger Penske has his sights set on finally achieving the one glory that has eluded his racing legacy, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Penske will enter the race in partnership with Porsche once again.

Motorsports titan Roger Penske remains one of the most influential and revered figures in IndyCar. As the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indy 500, and 20-time Indy 500-winning Team Penske, the 87-year-old is one of the most decorated figures in the racing world.

However, despite his achievements, one coveted glory continues to elude him: victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Team Penske has entered this iconic racing event four times so far, failing to make a mark in any of those.

In the past, Penske’s efforts at Le Mans included running the Porsche 917 in Can-Am in 1971, Oreca-07 in 2022, and Porsche's factory 936 Hypercar for the last two years. With the partnership set to continue in 2025, both teams are preparing to achieve significant success at the Circuit de la Sarthe this season.

In a recent interview with David Land, Roger Penske expressed confidence in his team's preparation, acknowledging the immense pressure associated with Porsche's legacy. He said:

"Well, we've got the tools, we've got the drivers, and we got the experience. I can tell you, Porsche's expectations are 100 ft high. So we got a job to do." [4:15 onwards]

Porsche remains the winningest manufacturer in 24 Hours of Le Mans. They've won 19 races at the venue, including seven consecutive wins from 1981 to 1987.

What are Roger Penske's expectations with IndyCar returning to FOX?

Roger Penske poses for a photo with Josef Newgarden during the 108th Indianapolis 500 champion's portraits at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

After six seasons with NBC, the NTT IndyCar Series is set to return to FOX Sports in 2025. According to Roger Penske, the move will elevate the championship’s profile. Talking to David Land, Penske said:

"When we sat down with FOX, Eric Shanks told me, 'I'm gonna help you make this series.' So, we set out our criteria, they've added to it, and they've lived up even more than what we expected. I think it's gonna be terrific, and you're going to see a continuation of spots leading up to the series." [2:22 onwards]

Penske also provided insights into the next-generation IndyCar prototype, slated for a 2027 debut. He revealed:

"We're doing wind tunnel testing now. We're looking at our engine. It's about a hybrid version; higher voltage and more power. The chassis will be lighter, the car will be lighter. People say it's heavier, well it won't be." [3:00 onwards]

"We've taken safety as the first criteria. And then it's drivability and then obviously, performance," he added.

With the 2025 season approaching thick and fast, it remains to be seen whether Roger Penske will finally break the code at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

