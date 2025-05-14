“We got screwed”: Fans react as IndyCar announce ‘first ever primetime race’ in June

The ongoing 2025 IndyCar season is five rounds down and ahead of next week's Indy 500, the decision makers have made a strong decision. June 15th's BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 (Madison, Illinois) is set to kick off at a 'primetime' (a time at which a television audience is expected to be at its highest) at 8 PM ET on FOX.

The change in the timing of the event has not sat well with the fans (belonging to different time zones). In line with this, many of them have taken to X to share their displeasure with it.

The BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 takes place at the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway, and with IndyCar's recent decision, it will become the first-ever primetime network race at the circuit.

A particular fan via x had the following to add in relation to the recent update:

"Noon start time?!?! Man we got screwed here."

A second fan via the same platform added:

"St Louis time change ‘screwed’ every fan attending from out of town that had Sunday evening travel booked and have to work Monday. Or sit in hotel room all day Sunday (after adding additional night stay $$) OR miss race and adsorb ticket purchase loss."

A third motorhead had the following to say:

"Night race."

Other than these, a section of the fans have taken the change in timings in a positive light.

"Wow! Gateway under the lights! Perfect."

"Huge W!! Going up directly against NASCAR is a Ratings Disaster."

"Great adjustments, hope it pays off. Good to see."

The 2025 BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 event will take place on June 14 and 15.

IndyCar President's take on the revised timings of the June 15 event

While people from different parts of the world have come up with their views regarding the 'primetime' timing of the BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500, IndyCar President, J. Douglas Boles, also gave his verdict on the decision. Boles wholeheartedly talked up the decision to run the World Wide Technology Raceway event as a night race.

In line with this, he added the following:

"This is a massive primetime showcase under the lights for the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. This is also a tremendous display of partnership from both FOX Sports and our friends at World Wide Technology Raceway, who’ve worked with us to generate this exciting opportunity for our sport." Boles said via IndyCar.

The 2025 IndyCar season has so far produced some strong races, which have brought huge smiles to the faces of the fans. Chip Ganassi driver Alex Palou has already put on board four Grand Prix wins, but other than him, the competition has been fierce among the other drivers.

Starting from next week's Indy 500 onwards, there are two events before the June 15 race at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The hype is only going to build further and further from the upcoming Indianapolis event, and considering this, it will be fascinating to see what kind of a show the 2025 BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 (night race) will deliver this time around.

