“We didn't have high expectations” - PREMA’s Robert Shwartzman reflects on the ‘first’ IndyCar race amid radio mishap 

The former Ferrari Academy driver Robert Shwartzman recently had his first taste of IndyCar at the 2025 St. Petersburg race. He ended his outing in P20 amid a radio communications breakdown with his PREMA Racing team, and following the 100-lap event, he asserted that he went into the race with low expectations.

Ad

In line with this, the 25-year-old came up with an in-detail answer and added the following:

"This is the first race and we didn’t have particularly high expectations today, but I think we maximised most of it, what we could. e had an issue with the radio. That compromised the whole strategy. I was basically left more or less on my own figuring things out, which was a bit difficult because it’s our first time here. I didn't know a lot of things that were going on," Robert Shwartzman said via The Race.

Ad

Trending

Robert Shwartzman has, over the years, competed in various racing categories. From Formula 3 and Formula 2 to making a few free practice appearances in Formula 1, he has been around the racing scene for some time. Interestingly, just like Shwartzman, the PREMA Racing team is also competing for the very first time in IndyCar this year. The 25-year-old's teammate, Callum Ilott, managed a P19 finish in St. Petersburg.

'We could have done a bit better in terms of position' - Robert Shwartzman

While Robert Shwartzman asserted that he had low expectations from his and PREMA Racing's first-ever IndyCar outing, he also made it known that he could have at least managed a slightly better finish than P20.

Ad

"I think we could have done a bit better in terms of position, but I tried my best out there and that is the most important thing. We will all now work really hard in the three weeks we have before the next race, taking the learnings from this weekend," Robert Shwartzman said via the same interview.

Ad

Having made it to the highest class of open-wheel racing in America ahead of the 2025 season, the 25-year-old sat down for an interview with IndyCar, where he talked about the sacrifices he made to have a racing career.

"Honestly, it's a big compromise. It's a big challenge. So basically, you drop everything for it. It’s always a sacrifice. What do you want to do? Do you want an ordinary life or an extraordinary life? That’s your decision. My decision was always go for it. Go racing," said Shwartzman via IndyCar.

Ad

Taking into consideration everything that has been discussed, the 2025 17-race IndyCar campaign holds huge significance for Robert Shwartzman. Moreover, following the average outing in the first race, the pressure could increase 10-fold on him if he incurs another average outing at the next Thermal Club Grand Prix.

One has to take note of the fact that PREMA has secured the former F1/IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean as their reserve for this year. The 38-year-old has so far had a decent career in the sport with six podiums and three pole positions in 64 IndyCar Series appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback