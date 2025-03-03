“We are hungry for more”: Ricardo Escotto makes a strong statement after top 10 finish at St. Petersburg GP

Ricardo Escotto has issued a statement after recording a top-10 finish on his Indy NXT debut for the Andretti Cape Indy NXT team. The Mexican driver, who recently joined the Indiana-based outfit full-time after a brief part-time stint with Juncos Hollinger Racing, repaid the faith shown in him by scoring valuable points in his first race for the team.

Ad

The young Escotto, who was entering his first St. Petersburg race, had only participated in the Indy NXT series on five occasions.

Although qualifying in eighth position, Ricardo Escotto ensured he salvaged what was fast becoming a torrid race to add to the points-scoring haul that Andretti enjoyed at the Florida event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the aftermath of his maiden race for Andretti, the 20-year-old took to social media to acknowledge the points scored, dubbing it a dream.

“TOP 10 at @gpstpete, good points but we are hungry for more. Thanks for all the support, as always a dream doing what I love most. VAMOSSSS 💙💙💙 @andrettiindy @allroadmanagement @roadtosuccess_motorsport,” Escotto wrote via Instagram.

Ad

The display by the former Italian F4 Championship driver adds to what can largely be regarded a successful Indy NXT weekend for the Andretti team. The Indiana team had four of its six drivers finish high up in the points, with Dennis Hauger and Louchie Hughes clinching P1 and P2, respectively.

Ricardo Escotto and his team will now hope to build on this impressive opening Grand Prix of the season with another strong performance at the Grand Prix of Alabama in Barber.

Ad

Ricardo Escotto's former team announces Indy NXT exit

Juncos Hollinger team announced a surprising withdrawal from the 2025 Indy NXT series. Source: Getty.

Ricardo Escotto’s former team Juncos Hollinger Racing, announced a surprising withdrawal from the 2025 Indy NXT series, just three weeks before the season's start.

Ad

The Argentine-American outfit faced challenges competing in the IndyCar junior series throughout 2024, at times resorting to fielding only a single driver for certain races.

Escotto and Lindsay Brewer represented the Indianapolis-based team during the 2024 campaign.

In an official statement shared via Instagram on February 13, Juncos Hollinger Racing emphasized its commitment to excellence in motorsport, explaining that the decision was a strategic move to align with its brand values.

“Our commitment to excellence in motorsport requires us to make strategic decisions that align with our brand values,” a team statement said.

Ad

“While we have made the difficult choice to pause our INDY NXT program, this decision allows us to concentrate our resources where they can be most effective. While stepping back from the INDY NXT series temporarily, the team will continue to evaluate opportunities for future participation in the series. Juncos Hollinger Racing remains committed to its INDYCAR program and will announce future developments as they emerge.”

Ad

Following Escotto’s departure at the end of the 2024 season, Juncos Hollinger Racing announced Paraguayan driver Miguel Maria Garcia as part of its 2025 lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback