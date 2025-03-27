“We know exactly where we can be better”: Conor Daly makes his feelings known after ‘proud’ effort at The Thermal Club 

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly finished the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23 in 16th position. The American driver spoke about how proud he felt after the race.

Daly qualified in 15th place for the race on Sunday, which made him miss out on the second session of the qualifying. Prior to this weekend, the teams had no data about the track, and hence, it was unknown for the drivers. As the teams and the drivers are new to the track, so is the partnership between Daly and Juncos Hollinger Racing.

While reflecting on his race on his podcast Speed Street, Conor Daly said how proud he was of the team and how they know exactly where they can be.

"It takes time in this sport to have everything go together and I know I've got experience in this series but this team me with this group we are still so fresh into this relationship and honestly to qualify where we did at Thermal which I was actually quite proud of our effort as a team we know exactly where we can be better we need to be better on the primary tires we were not fast enough on the primary tires we know that, that is the difference right now in our cars and we will continue to try and bolster our mechanical grip to you know to attack that," he said.

In the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Daly finished the race in 17th spot. He gained a few positions due to the crash on the first lap.

It marked Daly's first full season with the team. During the 2024 season, he replaced Agustin Canapino midway. His seat was rumored to be in danger after a huge sponsorship fallout with Polkadot, but he managed to secure a sponsorship with Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers.

The 33-year-old American driver will focus on the upcoming ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, scheduled to take place on April 13.

Conor Daly speaks about Juncos Hollinger Racing's support amid sponsorship fallout

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly had a fallout with his $3.5 million dollar sponsor Polkadot, which led to a lot of speculation about his seat for the 2025 season. Later on, the American driver revealed that he had secured a sponsorship with Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers.

The 33-year-old driver changed his car number from #78 to #76 to accommodate the new sponsorship. The #76 is a reference to the company's previous name- Union 76 gas station. While in conversation with Bob Pockrass, Fox Motorsports Insider, Daly revealed how he felt about securing the sponsorship and how assuriñg the team has been throughout.

"No, I mean the team has been reassuring me for sure," Conor Daly said. "I mean I know I'm contracted to be here for the year right, It's just, I think the more support you can always bring in, the more solidified you become. So it's helpful, I'm happy to be here, the team is, it's a great group to be part of. So, I think all of the support counts for more and more." He said.

Conor Daly has been in the sport since 2013, racking up around 117 Indycar career starts.

