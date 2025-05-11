“We’ll get him”: Will Power hopeful of trumping Alex Palou following Indy GP 

Team Penske's Will Power finished on the podium at the 2025 Sonsio GP after starting the race in P7. However, while the Australian was content with his result, he reflected on the race at the IMS and suggested that the #12 Chevrolet didn't have the pace to beat Alex Palou. Nonetheless, Power is hopeful of trumping the Spaniard in the next few races.

Alex Palou won the 2025 race at the IMS road course in the lead-up to the Indy 500. The #10 CGR drivers took the pole position and won the race despite losing out to Graham Rahal on Lap 1. The RLL driver overtook Palou and led for over half the race distance before the Spaniard made his move and got past Rahal.

Alex Palou was then able to stretch out a 10+ second lead to P2 before a caution flag was waved which neutralized the race. Regardless, as the race restarted, the three-time IndyCar champion was once again able to stretch out a gap and won the race by 5 seconds over Pato O'Ward in second.

Will Power took to the social media platform X and uploaded a video of himself reflecting on the Sonsio GP. The Team Penske driver said,

“Alright, that's Indy road course done. A couple of days we'll be on the speedway, but, P3 started P7. Really good strategy. Just another well executed race, no mistake.”

Speaking about not having the pace to match Palou, Will Power added,

“Definitely didn't have the pace for Alex Palou, but we'll get him here at some point. He's done an incredible job. But I'm feeling good about the next few races, especially the Indy 500. So we'll see what we can do.”

The victory at the Sonsio GP was Alex Palou’s 4th win of the season out of 5 races. Long Beach was the only race the Spaniard failed to win, as he finished P2. The #10 CGR driver's average finishing position for the 2025 season after the first five races is 1.2

Will Power and Pato O'Ward’s tussle for the podium positions

Both Pato O'Ward and Will Power started the Sonsio GP outside the Top 6. However, through pit strategy and sheer pace, the two were able to make their way up to P2 and P3 after the final round of pit stops. The late caution flag bunched up the field, and the race restarted with about 10 laps to go.

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Alex Palou sprinted away, leaving Will Power and Pato O'Ward to battle for P2. The Australian driver held an advantage with almost double the push-to-pass in comparison to the Arrow McLaren driver. However, Power wasn't able to make the move, and Pato finished P2, with the Team Penske driver finishing P3.

The next IndyCar race is the iconic Indy 500, which will be held at the IMS on May 25.

