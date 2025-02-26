"We'll most likely cry together" - Pato O'Ward shares his emotions about potential Indy 500 victory after 2024 heartbreak

IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward was featured on IndyCar Radio’s video uploaded on X on February 25 as the Mexican answered a bunch of questions in a quick-fire round. The Arrow McLaren driver opened up his emotions about a potential Indy 500 victory in the 2025 IndyCar season following the heartbreak of 2024.

Ad

The 2025 IndyCar season is on the horizon, and IndyCar's social media accounts have started interviewing drivers and posting content about them ahead of the first race weekend at St. Pete. Pato O'Ward was questioned how his fans would react if he won the Indy 500, to which he replied:

“We will most likely cry together at the same time.”

The Arrow McLaren came tantalizingly close to winning the 2024 Indy 500. O'Ward was in the lead in the final few laps after the last caution flag, which led to the restart. However, Josef Newgarden, who was right behind him, overtook the Mexican in the final few laps to win the 2024 Indy 500 and become a back-to-back winner.

Ad

Trending

Pato O'Ward went winless during the 2023 IndyCar season and came back stronger in 2024, winning three races and finishing P2 thrice. The host questioned the Mexican driver if he rediscovered the magic in the 2024 season. Reflecting on the previous IndyCar season, O'Ward replied:

“I do think that our good days were wonderful. Our bad days were not so wonderful. So I think that's really what killed our championship.

Ad

“Yeah, but I think consistency comes in so many different waves. There's multiple areas where we need to improve to make that consistency actually come to life. But I think we're in the process of that,” added O'Ward.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pato O'Ward will partner with Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard at Arrow McLaren for the 2025 season. Both Siegel and Lundgaard are relatively new with the team, so it will be up to O'Ward to lead the team. The Mexican is the oldest driver in terms of age as well as IndyCar experience.

“You have to be as close to perfect”: Pato O'Ward details the key ingredients for IndyCar title challenge

Pato O'Ward finished the 2024 IndyCar championship in fifth, 84 points behind the champion Alex Palou. Despite the three wins, poor results in Alabama, Long Beach, and DNFs in Toronto, Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and Race 2 in Milwaukee prevented O'Ward from challenging for the title.

Ad

Speaking about improving on his consistency for the 2025 season and its importance for the championship challenge, he said (via IndyCar)

“A season will always have its challenges. It’s never going to be perfect; it’s not going to be how you always want it to be. But you have to be as close to perfect as you can if you want to be a champion. You have to be close to perfect in an Indy 500 in order to win that race.

Ad

“When you’re fighting at the top, there’s always going to be drama. There’s always going to be different highs and lows of emotions because that’s ultimately what makes (competition) so special and entertaining.”

The P3 finish in the 2021 IndyCar championship was Pato O'Ward's best season in the open-wheel racing series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback