“We love you so much”: Graham Rahal thanks wife Courtney Force for ‘keeping the wheels on the bus’ 

The demands of an intense IndyCar season are immense, and in line with this, Graham Rahal has shown his gratitude toward his wife, Courtney Force. The former has especially thanked Courtney for 'keeping the wheels on the bus' in May, while he was busy taking part in the Indy 500 events.

Ad

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal came up with a heartfelt message via his Instagram account. The 36-year-old specifically shared the same on his Instagram story, where he wrote:

"The last month and half has been insane for us all. I cannot thank my beautiful wife enough for keeping the wheels on the bus, literally, and figuratively. We love you so much, and couldn't have asked for a better partner/momma C."

Ad

Trending

Graham Rahal thanks Courtney Force on his story- Source: via @grahamrahal on Instagram

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force tied the knot in November 2015, and since then, they have been together. They also have two lovely daughters named Harlan Ann Rahal (born in November 2020) and Tinley Leighton Rahal (born in September 2022).

Ad

"It's a huge shame": Graham Rahal on 'disappointing' Detroit GP result

Graham Rahal did not have the best of outings in last week's Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The 36-year-old started the 100-lap race from a strong fifth place, but during the event, he only slipped backward to end his outing way down in P20 ultimately.

He was understandably disappointed with the result, and thus, through a post-race interaction, he expressed his frustrations.

Ad

"It’s a huge shame to have a possible great day fall thrown away. I had the same thing (trouble with the installation of a tire; inside rear in warm-up and outside rear in the race) in warm up, and so it leads to the question as to the cause. I’m just super disappointed given the potential result. Who knows where you finish, but ultimately, we had the pace. We had a car to be very competitive today, so to say I’m disappointed and is an understatement," Rahal said via RLL.

Ad

Graham Rahal is one of the most experienced drivers on the current IndyCar grid. He has been competing in the sport since 2008 and has so far amassed over 270 race starts.

In the ongoing 2025 season, Rahal is currently in 15th place in the drivers' standings with 115 points. In the process of doing so, he has only secured a single top-ten finish. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver finished the 2024 season in 18th place (251 points), so he would ideally like to end this year's campaign in the top ten.

Currently, AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci has managed to secure 144 points in the 2025 drivers' standings and sits in P10. If Rahal hopes to bridge the gap and break into the top ten, he will need to score atleast 29 more points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.