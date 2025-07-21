“We managed it”: Graham Rahal reflects on Toronto as ‘solid day’ despite struggles with RLL IndyCar

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently spoke about his race at Toronto. He shared his thoughts about the race via social media.The Indiana native shared a tweet with his fans later in the day where he reflected on his race. He also shared a video revealing the amount that was raised for his charity, Turn For Troops. He said,&quot;United Rentals Turns for Troops raised $4,500 today. P7 finish for the United Rentals #15. Great job by our crew; really good strategy, got a little bit of luck too. But certainly had the pace. Obviously Pato was at a lightning at the restart and was able to work through the field. Just some of the things I couldn't so just lost a little bit of distance to him. Overall a really solid day for us. We weren't as fast as we needed to be, and we struggled with the car a lot this weekend. But we managed it, and we made it home, so we'll take it. P7.&quot;Graham Rahal drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car powered by Honda. He started the race in fifth place, making it his fourth top-ten qualifying this season.The 36-year-old has had a decent start to his 2025 season so far. He qualified in 21st place at the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2.Rahal finished the race in 12th place. During the recently held race at Iowa, he qualified for the Synk 275 race in 14th place and finished the race in 11th place.Graham Rahal speaks about his 300th race startGraham Rahal recently spoke about his 300th IndyCar career race start, which took place on June 16, at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race. He also shared about how success is measured in different ways.In line with this, while in conversation with Eric Smith from IndyCar.com, the Indiana native spoke about his consecutive race starts in IndyCar and how he has not missed out on a single race since Edmonton 2010.&quot;Success is measured in many different ways, and when you look at wins, maybe it's not enough, but I've been fortunate to have a long career here. But hopefully there's still a ways to go.&quot; Rahal said&quot;Three hundred races—I think what I'm most fortunate about is to have been able to stay, knock on wood, pretty healthy through those times, and hopefully that will continue as well,” he further added.&quot;With this achievement, Graham Rahal joined the likes of Scott Dixon, who also completed 410th IndyCar race starts at the same event. He also joined the likes of Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves, Mario Andretti, and many more who have completed a century or a triple century. He currently sits in 20th place in the drivers' championship with 193 points to his name.