“We are praying”: Danica Patrick sends out message of strength for Tulsi Gabbard

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick recently took to her Instagram handle to voice her words of support towards Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard has recently been facing a tumultuous period in her political career.

Ever since her retirement from the sport in 2018, the former driver and one-time IndyCar race winner has been an active social media user. Alongside her role as a broadcaster, she frequently shares content on Instagram and X, engaging her audience as an influencer.

Known for her outspoken political views, Patrick is a staunch Republican. She does not hesitate to express her opinions online, and her latest social media post was yet another instance of her political engagement, this time backing the US Army Reserve’s Lieutenant Colonel, Tulsi Gabbard.

The concerns have been growing over Gabbard’s nomination for Director of National Intelligence. Her confirmation hearing this past week has raised significant doubts, with even some Republican senators questioning her suitability for the role.

A key issue that appears to be fueling this skepticism is Gabbard’s refusal to give a clear answer when asked whether Edward Snowden is considered a traitor. Snowden notably leaked classified government documents before seeking asylum abroad. Expressing her support for Gabbard, Patrick shared an image of her on Instagram with the caption:

"We are praying for you @tulsigabbard! Then and now...."

Danica Patrick explained why she is a supporter of Donald Trump

Back in November, following the 2024 presidential election, Danica Patrick spoke openly about her support for Donald Trump. She explained her perspective, stating (via The Independent):

"It feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason. It’s like the rational, reasonable choice."

She also addressed the gender divide in voting patterns, suggesting that many women find it difficult to support Trump due to his personality.

"There is a difference definitely between the way that men and women are voting, and I think maybe one of the reasons why women are having a harder time with the vote is just his [Trump’s] personality."

Patrick further expressed her optimism about Trump’s leadership, believing that his return to office could take the country to even greater heights than before.

"I feel like most of all, though, what this country could be if he gets into office, with all the amazing, brilliant people who are supporting him, I feel like it can not only make America great again but make America greater than it’s ever been."

Danica Patrick retired from all forms of racing in 2018. She has since focused herself on her career as a broadcaster, analyst, social media influencer, and a business owner.

