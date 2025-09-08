  • home icon
  "That's where I hurt": Will Power's wife broke down during Team Penske contract uncertainty

"That's where I hurt": Will Power's wife broke down during Team Penske contract uncertainty

By Yash Kotak
Modified Sep 08, 2025 15:26 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty
Will Power with wife Elizabeth 'Liz' Cannon at the NTT INDYCAR Series Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

Will Power spent a glorious 17 years with Team Penske in IndyCar before parting ways after the 2025 season. This year was stressful for the two-time IndyCar champion, as Penske kept indefinitely delaying contract talks, keeping him in uncertainty about his future. In a recent IndyCar documentary about the 2025 season on FOX Nation, his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Cannon, opened up about the agonizing situation.

She spoke about Power's nature as a person off-track and his loyalty towards Team Penske, which wasn't reciprocated.

"Will's loyal. He is a good guy. That's what has been the hardest part, and just seeing how they've handled that has been really disappointing. For me, that's where I hurt," she said.

Liz's voice started breaking, and she almost began crying, but she continued speaking.

"I'm not even gonna cry because Will put so much into it that that's where... that's the hard part," she added.
Will Power's contract talks eventually came undone because of a communication breakdown in the team. Former Team Penske president Tim Cindric had promised the 2018 Indy 500 that they would finalize a contract extension in the offseason before 2025. However, weeks and months passed, but nothing concrete came of the talks. This year, when Power spoke with team owner Roger Penske, the 88-year-old revealed that he knew nothing about Cindric's promise.

Moreover, Penske allowed Will Power to explore options with other teams after the Detroit Grand Prix in June. It was then that the Australian driver reached out to Andretti Global boss Dan Towriss for a seat for 2026, even though the team already had three drivers under contract for next year.

Fortunately for Power, Colton Herta doubled down on the pursuit of his F1 dream and finalized a deal with Andretti's sister F1 team, Cadillac F1. He chose to make the ultimate sacrifice to leave IndyCar and join Cadillac as a test driver from 2026 onwards, leaving the No. 26 Honda vacant for Power to occupy.

Will Power's sweet message to Roger Penske after sad end to Team Penske partnership

Will Power poses with Roger Penske after winning the 2018 Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
Will Power's IndyCar career took off when he joined Team Penske in 2009. Over his 17-year stint with them, the Aussie driver won 42 races, two championships, the 2018 Indy 500, and took his tally of pole positions to a record 71 poles.

Though Team Penske was hesitant to re-sign him for more than one year as opposed to his desire to sign a three-year deal, Power shared a heartwarming parting message for Roger Penske.

"It’s been the honor of my life to drive for Roger and the Penske organization. We have accomplished so much together, and I will always be grateful for my time with the team and my teammates who have supported me along the way. After much consideration, I felt like a change for me was the right move at this time," the 44-year-old said in a press release.

The turning point in the contract talks for Will Power was his victory at Portland, which made him realize that it was time for a change. In 2026, he will join Andretti Global on a multi-year deal to drive alongside Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

