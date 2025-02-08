“We’re punching above our weight”: Conor Daly delivers honest take on Juncos Racing ahead of full-time Indy schedule

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently reflected on the team's capabilities ahead of the 2025 season. The 33-year-old signed a full-time deal with JGR after replacing Agustin Canapino in the team midway through last season.

After two seasons of shuffling between multiple teams in the series, Conor Daly finally found a new team for himself in Juncos Hollinger Racing. Known as IndyCar's "porta potty," the 33-year-old driver was signed up by the team in December of last year. Daly competed in five races for JHR last season, securing the team's first-ever podium finish in Milwaukee.

As the 2025 campaign approaches, the American recently took part in an interview with Motorsport.com. Reflecting on JHR’s resources compared to other teams on the grid, Daly acknowledged that they are at a disadvantage in terms of budget and data but praised the organization’s structure and workforce. He stated:

"We have a great workshop, and we have a great group of people. A lot of young folks, which is good. There's still a long way to go. There are teams that still have triple the budget that we have, more cars and more data for years."

The Indiana native believes that the team is exceeding expectations given its resources. He noted:

"One thing that we definitely are limited on is data and a multitude of different years of setup work. I think we're punching above our weight. We're doing quite well for a smaller, more underdog-type operation, but there are a lot of smart people on this team."

Conor Daly reveals his major goals for Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2025

As he prepares for his first full season with JHR, Conor Daly has set his sights high—particularly on winning the prestigious Indianapolis 500. He revealed:

"I want to win the Indy 500. I don't think there's any reason why we shouldn't do that. Their cars were fast last year, and then I got in at the end of the season, in October, to do a test day with those guys. I think they haven't actually had drivers with a lot of oval experience in their cars before.

The 33-year-old emphasized that his input has already contributed to identifying areas for improvement in the team’s setup, stating:

"So there was a lot that I immediately was able to pick up on that I didn't like, and stuff that I think could be good. Because I have driven a lot of oval races, and I know what I want at the Indy 500, I think the development work that the team is doing in the wind tunnel and over the offseason is going to be super helpful."

Conor Daly is set to pilot the No. 78 Chevy for Juncos Hollinger Racing this season. He will kick off the campaign at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 2.

