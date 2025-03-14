“We are so ready”: Fans react as IndyCar makes major Arlington announcement

IndyCar recently announced a major update to the sport’s calendar ahead of the 2026 season, which has sparked reactions from fans. The American open-wheel racing series will head to Arlington, Texas, starting in 2026 with the addition of the Grand Prix of Arlington.

The race, set to be one of several changes the sport will undergo ahead of the 2026 season, will take place on a newly constructed 2.73-mile circuit featuring 14 turns. The track will weave around three major sporting venues: AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, and Choctaw Stadium.

IndyCar made the announcement on social media, sharing a post with the caption:

"The date is set! #INDYCAR."

This news has since generated a flurry of reactions from fans, many of whom seem thrilled.

One excited fan commented:

"I know where I'll be spending my birthday next year!! Woohoo! 🏁🏁"

Another fan, visibly delighted, simply posted:

"Sweet!"

Even the official Arlington Grand Prix page joined in, commenting:

"We are so ready! 😆😆"

"Filling in the gap from St Pete to thermal!!! Great news," another fan commented.

"Take my money now," a fan wrote.

The Grand Prix of Arlington will also feature one of the longest circuits on the American racing series calendar. It will be second only to the 4.048-mile Road America track among road and street courses. The inaugural event is scheduled to take place from March 13 to March 15, 2026.

Santino Ferrucci reacts to announcement of IndyCar Arlington Grand Prix

Santino Ferrucci during the IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Santino Ferrucci also shared his thoughtts after the announcement of the Arlington Grand Prix. The AJ Foyt Racing driver expressed his excitement about the open-wheel racing series returning to his native Texas.

Ferrucci, who spoke to IndyCar’s official website, also detailed how the new circuit would allow drivers to reach top speeds and make racing more exciting.

“As someone who calls this area ‘home,’ I’m super excited to see the NTT INDYCAR SERIES coming to DFW,” said Ferrucci.

“The course layout is really unique and will let us reach top speeds, making the racing incredibly exciting for all the fans.”

The former Haas F1 test driver will have his sights set on what he can now dub his ‘home race’ from the 2026 season onward.

However, it should be noted that this is not the first time the open wheel racing series will be heading to Texas, as it previously hosted races at Texas Motor Speedway, with the most recent being the 2023 PPG 375, where Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden clinched victory ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward and Chip Ganassi’s Alex Palou.

