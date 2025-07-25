"We've been knocking on the door pretty much every weekend": Alexander Rossi reflects on his 'hit and miss' maiden season with Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing's Alexander Rossi took the time to dwell on his 2025 IndyCar season with Ed Carpenter Racing. He joined the team from Arrow McLaren ahead of the ongoing campaign.

After the first 13 rounds, Rossi finds himself in P18 in the drivers' standings with 199 points. He believes that his campaign has been a bit 'hit and miss'. In line with this, Rossi added the following via Divebomb:

"It’s been hit and miss. Unfortunately, if we had the answer to [solve] that, it probably wouldn’t be hit or miss - it would be consistent all the way through. It’s something that we’re continually trying to identify and understand going forward."

"Obviously it needs to be better and we need to make more appearances in the Fast Six [with only one in 2025]. But we’ve been knocking on the door pretty much every weekend. That’s good. We will try and clean things up on Sundays to finish out the year better."

Alexander Rossi has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2016. He has a wealth of experience in the sport, but for one reason or another, he just has not been able to come up with consistently strong performances.

As things stand, Rossi has so far managed only four top-ten finishes this season, and has yet to amass a pole position or a Grand Prix win. His Ed Carpenter Racing teammate Christian Rasmussen is in P15 in the standings with 217 points.

Alexander Rossi set to celebrate a decade in IndyCar

2021 Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach - Source: Getty

As mentioned above, Alexander Rossi has been competing in IndyCar since 2016. With the end of the ongoing 2025 campaign, he will become one of the drivers to have driven in 10 IndyCar seasons.

In line with this, he added the following via Yardbarker:

"The clock continues to tick for all of us. You just try and take advantage of every opportunity you have. Every time you're in a race car is a chance to prove yourself. On that same token, you're really only as good as your last race."

Alexander Rossi, so far in his career, has secured eight race wins, 30 podium finishes, and seven pole positions. Moreover, he famously won the 2016 Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for his first ever win in the sport.

Considering that the 33-year-old amassed an impressive P10 in the drivers' standings in 2024, he has some work to do in the remaining four races of the 2025 IndyCar standings (P18).

Next up on the race calendar is this week's Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. Rossi would have his sights set on registering a top-ten finish in front of the Laguna Seca crowd.

