“We don't want anybody to be mathematically alive”: Alex Palou’s mindset amid IndyCar championship buzz

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently discussed his IndyCar season so far and the championship battle. The Spaniard drives the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda.

Ad

Palou has had a spectacular season so far, as he is currently leading the championship and is on the cusp of winning his fourth championship title. Going into the Portland race weekend, the championship leader needs to score 108 points to secure the championship title. Currently, Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, 121 points behind, is the only driver in contention to catch Palou in the championship.

While talking to the media, Alex Palou spoke about how the championship is still alive. He said (via Fox Sports):

Ad

Trending

"If somebody else is mathematically alive, it's still alive, so we don't want anybody to be mathematically alive for the points."

For Palou not to clinch his fourth IndyCar series title, O'Ward must perform spectacularly at the Portland Grand Prix. The Mexican has finished his previous two out of three attempts in fourth place at the track.

Alex Palou speaks about breaking an IndyCar record

Alex Palou is not only chasing his fourth championship title but will also attempt to break the record for most wins in a single season. The record is jointly held by A.J. Foyt and Al Unser Sr., who each had 10 wins during their respective seasons.

Ad

While talking to the press, Palou was asked if he thought about breaking the record at the upcoming Portland Grand Prix. He replied (via ASAP Sports):

"No. I mean, obviously, I'm aware, and I know that the chance is still there, although it's very low, just because we would need to win three or at least two to match it, and that's a lot. Although it's been a really good year, I think it's pretty tough to do that. I know that the best way to try and get there is to win Portland and get one more and then just be one closer."

Ad

"That's what I'm going to try and do, try and win Portland and then see if we can win another race. I don't really think about it. I think, although I would love it, I cannot really change it. The only way I can change it is by just focusing on Portland and taking it step by step like we've been doing all year," he added.

The record was set in 1964 by A.J. Foyt, who won 10 out of the 13 races held that season. Al Unser Sr. equalled the record in 1970, when he won 10 out of the 18 races that season. Alex Palou has eight wins this season so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.